The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze
Prabowo's allies distance themselves from flagship free meals program
Breathing new life into organized labor

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze
Prabowo's allies distance themselves from flagship free meals program
Breathing new life into organized labor

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Two men nabbed for transporting 30 tonnes of timber in Riau

The case started with a report from the public on Oct. 13 about timber products being transported using motorized boats along the Dedap River.

Rizal Harahap (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Pekanbaru
Sat, October 24, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Two Mitsubishi Colt trucks carrying processed timber are impounded at Riau Police headquarters in Pekanbaru, in this picture released on Feb. 2, 2026. The timber products were not accompanied by forest product permits (SKSHH) and were suspected of originating from illegal logging activities in Kerumut Wildlife Sanctuary conservation area in Pelalawan regency, Riau. Two Mitsubishi Colt trucks carrying processed timber are impounded at Riau Police headquarters in Pekanbaru, in this picture released on Feb. 2, 2026. The timber products were not accompanied by forest product permits (SKSHH) and were suspected of originating from illegal logging activities in Kerumut Wildlife Sanctuary conservation area in Pelalawan regency, Riau. (Courtesy of Riau Police/-)

R

iau Police foiled an attempt to transport 30 tonnes of timber products without proper forest product permits  (SKSHH) along the Dedap River in Tasik Putri Puyu district, Meranti Islands regency.

The case started with a report from the public on Oct. 13 about timber products being transported using motorized boats along the Dedap River, Riau Police chief spokesman Sr. Comr. Akhmadi said on Thursday.

The provincial police force’s Water and Air Police (Polairud) Directorate then deployed its patrol boat IV-1002 and an intelligence team to conduct a patrol to verify the report.

During the patrol, toward sunset, officers stopped a vessel identified as the KM Marlin carrying timber products.

“The patrol team then chased the vessel and inspected the cargo,” Akhmadi said on Thursday.

“Because they could not produce a SKSHH forest product permit as proof of the legality of the timber cargo, officers detained the boat skipper, identified only as K, and a passenger, identified only as KMS.”

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

From initial investigation, the boat was carrying timber products to Ketam Putih village in Bengkalis district, Bengkalis regency, he added.

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze

‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze

Related Article

Bareskrim names five suspects in Batam blackout, losses reach Rp 57.3b

Helicopter requested to extinguish forest fires on Mount Lawu

Three rescued Sumatran orangutans begin final assessments ahead of release

Pregnancies of two Sumatran rhinos raise hope for conservation efforts

Tame Sumatran elephant dies in Riau, 13th this year

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze

‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze

More in Indonesia

 View more
This photograph shows a logo of artificial intelligence displayed on a smartphone's screen in Brussels on June 10, 2026.
Society

Forum calls for ethical AI development

Two Mitsubishi Colt trucks carrying processed timber are impounded at Riau Police headquarters in Pekanbaru, in this picture released on Feb. 2, 2026. The timber products were not accompanied by forest product permits (SKSHH) and were suspected of originating from illegal logging activities in Kerumut Wildlife Sanctuary conservation area in Pelalawan regency, Riau.
Archipelago

Two men nabbed for transporting 30 tonnes of timber in Riau
Illustration of online gambling
Archipelago

Police raid gambling operations in N. Sumatra, C. Java

Highlight
Flames engulf parts of a 58-kilometer stretch of the Merauke food estate corridor in South Papua on Aug. 12, extending from near Wanam village in Ilwayab district to Muting district. Despite suffering one of Indonesia’s largest burn scars, Papua remains excluded from areas prioritized for firefighting operations amid the regional haze crisis.
Society

Fires at Papua food estate worsen haze pollution
Greenpeace Indonesia activists unfurled two giant banners from the top of the Welcome Statue at the Hotel Indonesia Traffic Circle, Central Jakarta, on Oct. 20, 2026.
Editorial

The lost art of listening
Demonstrators gather amidst heavy haze during a protest demanding action over forest and land fires outside the Central Kalimantan Governor's office in Palangka Raya on October 23, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Singapore widens haze probe to local firms linked to Indonesian fires

The Latest

 View more
Europe

France to deploy 70,000 police for fresh weekend protests
Tech

OpenAI resumes frontier AI training after security overhaul
Markets

Brent oil tops $116, highest since late April
Society

Forum calls for ethical AI development

Archipelago

Two men nabbed for transporting 30 tonnes of timber in Riau
Europe

Russia, Ukraine agree on ceasefire in embattled town, to hold peace talks
Archipelago

Police raid gambling operations in N. Sumatra, C. Java
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Champi sweeps past Taiwan, leaving 1 dead, 500 injured
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Two men nabbed for transporting 30 tonnes of timber in Riau

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.