Two men nabbed for transporting 30 tonnes of timber in Riau

Two Mitsubishi Colt trucks carrying processed timber are impounded at Riau Police headquarters in Pekanbaru, in this picture released on Feb. 2, 2026. The timber products were not accompanied by forest product permits (SKSHH) and were suspected of originating from illegal logging activities in Kerumut Wildlife Sanctuary conservation area in Pelalawan regency, Riau. (Courtesy of Riau Police/-)

The case started with a report from the public on Oct. 13 about timber products being transported using motorized boats along the Dedap River.

R iau Police foiled an attempt to transport 30 tonnes of timber products without proper forest product permits (SKSHH) along the Dedap River in Tasik Putri Puyu district, Meranti Islands regency.

The case started with a report from the public on Oct. 13 about timber products being transported using motorized boats along the Dedap River, Riau Police chief spokesman Sr. Comr. Akhmadi said on Thursday.

The provincial police force’s Water and Air Police (Polairud) Directorate then deployed its patrol boat IV-1002 and an intelligence team to conduct a patrol to verify the report.

During the patrol, toward sunset, officers stopped a vessel identified as the KM Marlin carrying timber products.

“The patrol team then chased the vessel and inspected the cargo,” Akhmadi said on Thursday.

“Because they could not produce a SKSHH forest product permit as proof of the legality of the timber cargo, officers detained the boat skipper, identified only as K, and a passenger, identified only as KMS.”

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

From initial investigation, the boat was carrying timber products to Ketam Putih village in Bengkalis district, Bengkalis regency, he added.