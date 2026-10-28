Four Indonesian firms receive ASEAN engineering awards

A BNT-250 live bomb is released from an F-16 AM from the 3rd Squadron on Nov. 18, 2025, over the Pandanwangi Air Weapon Range in Lumajang, East Java. The NATO-standard bomb is locally made by private arms maker PT Sari Bahari in cooperation with state-owned explosive maker PT Dahana. (Courtesy of PT Sari Bahari/-)

The awards are given to individuals, teams or institutions in Southeast Asia who have shown outstanding achievements in engineering with huge impacts for the public, industry and sustainability development in ASEAN.

F our Indonesian companies won the ASEAN Outstanding Engineering Achievement Awards for project category from the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organization (AFEO), consisting of three private companies and a state-owned enterprise (SOE).

The awards are given to individuals, teams or institutions in Southeast Asia who have shown outstanding achievements in engineering with huge impacts for the public, industry and sustainability development in ASEAN.

The private companies were bomb maker PT Sari Bahari, renewable energy firm PT Tohaan Renewable Energy Engineering (TREE) and aerospace company PT Bentang Tabang Nusantara (BETA). Meanwhile, the SOE was shipyard PT PAL Indonesia.

The Indonesian Engineers’ Association (PII) nominated PT Sari Bahari because PII considered the company private. PT Sari Bahari has developed and advanced the Indonesian domestic defense industry.

Sari Bahari received the award for its BNL-250 bomb production, which was produced in cooperation with the Indonesian Air Force’ Research and Development Agency (Dislitbangau). The novelty comes from the bomb’s low-drag design with a streamline form, minimizing air drag.

The BNL-250 bomb is compatible with NATO standard fighter aircraft operated by Indonesia, the F-16, the Super Tucano and the Hawk 100/200. The bomb’s range and accuracy are better than similar bombs because of refined fin design, which has received an Industrial Design Certificate from the Intellectual Property Rights Directorate General.

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“We are grateful because our efforts conducting armament research and development for the Indonesian Air Force received recognition from ASEAN-level engineer’s professional organization,” Sari Bahari vice president director Putra Prathama Nugraha Egam said after receiving the award in Bandung on Friday.