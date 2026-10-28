Government weighs changing corruption law to boost investment climate

Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators hold up cash on Wednesday seized during the arrest of eight suspects in a bribery case involving the issuance of right-to-build (HGB) permits at the Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T he government is reviewing possible revisions to the anticorruption law to improve legal certainty and the investment climate, with possible changes focusing on clarifying the definition of state financial losses and specifying corruption offences.

The proposal was discussed between National Economic Council (DEN) chairman Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra when they met behind closed doors at Luhut’s office in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Yusril highlighted the need to revise the corruption law to clarify the provisions defining corruption to improve legal certainty and help protect the country's reputation among investors.

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He described the prevailing provisions, particularly Article 2 and 3, as “too broad” and open to interpretation, saying this has created legal uncertainty by potentially allowing acts that did not necessarily constitute corruption to be prosecuted under the antigraft law.

The two articles cover broad categories of corruption offences, including unlawful enrichment causing losses to state finances or the national economy, and abuse of authority for personal or corporate gain.

"It is very necessary for us to refine the law, particularly the definition of corruption, to ensure justice and legal certainty. This is important for the people and for the investment climate in our country," Yusril said.

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The senior minister said the government is also considering defining corruption offences in more specific categories rather than relying on a broad definition, drawing on the approach used in the antiterrorism law, which explicitly lists the acts covered by the law.