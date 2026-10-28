House presses on with asset forfeiture bill during recess

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he House of Representatives presses ahead with the asset forfeiture bill during recess, as it seeks to pass the long-delayed bill into law by mid-December amid growing public pressure and concerns of transparency in its process.
Over the week, House Commission III overseeing legal affairs has held a series of public consultations with legal experts, student organizations and civil society groups to discuss the bill during the House’s recess period, which will last until early November.
The public consultations were originally scheduled for the next sitting period but were moved up so lawmakers could speed up the whole deliberation process of the bill.
“We’re doing this because we really want to expedite the passage of the bill,” Commission III chairman Habiburokhman, a politician of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, said on Tuesday.
He noted that the commission has held 60 meetings with various groups as of Tuesday, adding that there would be approximately 23 more consultations planned.
The commission also set up a working committee on Monday to oversee the deliberation of the bill led by Habiburokhman.
The formation of the committee marked another step in the House’s renewed push to pass the bill that has stalled for nearly two decades. First proposed in 2008, the bill would allow authorities to confiscate assets suspected of being connected to criminal activities, including through a process that does not require a criminal conviction.
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