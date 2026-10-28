Malaysian, Singaporean nationals arrested in Bali for illegal lending operation

An undated illustration of P2P, an online lending, payment concept. (Shutterstock/Zapp2Photo)

Each administrative team was assigned a monthly profit target of US$7,800, while individual workers earned between $1,200 and $1,600 a month.

B ali authorities have arrested 17 Malaysian and Singaporean nationals suspected of operating an illegal online lending business on the resort island, an immigration official said on Monday.

Muhamad Novyandri, head of the immigration office at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport said the suspects, comprising 15 Malaysians and two Singaporeans, were detained on Oct. 22 during a joint immigration inspection at a villa in Dalung village, in the tourist hotspot of North Kuta.

“All the foreign nationals are suspected of misusing their visas,” Novyandri said at a press conference, adding that the suspects were undergoing further examination.

The operation was allegedly run by three managers, while the remaining suspects worked as administrators, he said.

The group promoted its services through Facebook advertisements and directed prospective customers to various WhatsApp numbers.

The suspects allegedly collected customers’ personal information, including employment details, salary slips and emergency contacts, as part of the lending operation.

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Interest rates ranged from 20 percent to 30 percent, depending on assessments of prospective borrowers’ profiles.