KAI launches Rp 11 trillion railway reactivation project in West Sumatra

The E1060 “Mak Itam” locomotive carries tourists in Sawahlunto, West Sumatra, on Aug. 26, 2025. The German-made steam rack locomotive is reused to transport tourists, but it is not operational and can only be pushed or pulled by the vintage BB 303 locomotive. (Antara/Iggoy el Fitra)

The West Sumatra project is part of a broader plan by KAI to develop a trans-Sumatra railway network connecting Banda Aceh, at Sumatra Island’s northern tip, with Bandar Lampung in the south.

T he government launched on Tuesday an Rp 11 trillion (US$660 million) railway reactivation project in West Sumatra to expand public transportation access and reduce regional disparities in railway services, particularly outside Java.

Bobby Rasyidin, president director of state railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) said the initiative followed repeated instructions from President Prabowo Subianto to distribute railway services more evenly across the archipelago.

“We have received repeated instructions from the President to ensure a more equitable distribution of railway services across Indonesia,” Bobby said during a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday as quoted by state news agency Antara.

He noted that Java currently has around 7,000 kilometers of operational railway lines, while the total outside Java remains below 1,000 km, despite roughly half of Indonesia’s population living outside Java.

“Sumatra has around 900 km of operational railway lines, of which just 84 km are in West Sumatra, down from approximately 280 km previously,” Bobby said.

As the first phase of the program, KAI plans to reactivate the 15.3-km railway section connecting Kayu Tanam and Padang Panjang in West Sumatra.

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Construction is expected to begin in early 2027, following the completion of feasibility studies and other technical assessments. The Rp 11 trillion reactivation program is expected to take three to four years to complete.