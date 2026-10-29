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KPK searches Djarum's office in excise graft probe

The antigraft body issued a new warrant in October for an investigation into alleged irregularities and bribery pertaining to cigarette excise, with the commission’s spokesperson saying investigators may summon related parties for questioning as the probe goes.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
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The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building is pictured under overcast skies in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building is pictured under overcast skies in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

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he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) searched the head office of tobacco conglomerate Djarum Group in Kudus, Central Java on Wednesday as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities and bribery involving customs and excise officials.

Graft busters also launched searches at the Kudus Regional Customs and Excise Office as part of their investigation, said KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo. Investigators seized documents and pieces of electronic evidence from both locations.

“KPK expands our previous investigation on alleged corruption pertaining to the customs and excise by issuing a new investigation warrant per October,” Budi said on Wednesday. 

The new warrant issued in October was a general one, according to the KPK, and has not included names of any suspects in the case.

Budi added the antigraft body was still investigating whether there were any illicit payments from Djarum representatives to customs officials in relation with cigarette excise stamps.

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