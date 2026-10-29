Two female athletes die at Central Java provincial games

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Syabilla Rizkia Putri Raharja, 22, a finswimmer representing Jepara regency, died on Sunday after collapsing near the finish of the women’s 3,000-meter open-water finswimming event while Ayudiah Rivana Tridiandinita, 19, a pencak silat athlete representing Semarang city, died early Wednesday after undergoing surgery for a finger injury sustained during a match.
wo female athletes have died in separate incidents at the 17th Central Java Provincial Games (Porprov Jateng XVII), one after collapsing during an open-water swimming race and the other after undergoing surgery for an injury sustained in a martial arts match.
Ayudiah Rivana Tridiandinita, 19, a pencak silat athlete representing Semarang city, died early on Wednesday after undergoing surgery for a finger injury sustained during a match on Monday.
The injury occurred during a women’s Class A pencak silat match, for athletes weighing 45 to 50 kilograms, against Nur Fadilah of Batang regency. The match lasted only one round before Ayudiah was injured while defending against her opponent’s kick.
Sujarwanto Dwiatmoko, chairman of the Central Java branch of the Indonesian Sports Council (KONI) said Ayudiah was examined by the competition’s medical team after injuring her left hand during the bout and was referred to Primaya Hospital for further treatment.
Primaya Hospital director Aditya Nugraha said Ayudiah was admitted to the emergency department on Monday afternoon. After consulting an orthopedic specialist, doctors recommended surgery.
“She underwent preoperative examinations, including X-rays, and received medication to prevent infection before the operation on Tuesday,” Aditya said.
Ayudiah was conscious and able to communicate after surgery and was monitored overnight, he said. On Wednesday morning, however, medical staff found her unresponsive when they approached her to offer a drink.
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