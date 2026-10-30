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11 Yogyakarta daycare workers jailed for 2-3 years for child abuse

Parents of children abused at the Little Aresha daycare center expressed disappointment over the court’s ruling, saying the sentences handed down to 11 caregivers failed to reflect the harm suffered by their children.

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The Little Aresha daycare center is seen sealed by police on April 27 after allegations of child abuse, in Umbulharjo, Yogyakarta. Police arrested 13 people after shocking images of alleged abuse against small children at a daycare center went viral, sparking outrage across the nation, officials said on April 27. The Little Aresha daycare center is seen sealed by police on April 27 after allegations of child abuse, in Umbulharjo, Yogyakarta. Police arrested 13 people after shocking images of alleged abuse against small children at a daycare center went viral, sparking outrage across the nation, officials said on April 27. (AFP/Devi Rahman)

E

leven employees of a daycare center in Yogyakarta have been sentenced to between two and three years in prison for abusing children in their care, in a viral case that sparked public outrage across Indonesia.

At a hearing on Wednesday at the Yogyakarta district court, presiding judge Sunaryanto found the 11 defendants, Heny Purwaningsih, Devina Riadi, Sri Rukmini, Evi Nurvita Sari, Zikrul Aqidah, Dinar Olivia Susan, Dwi Maryati Asmarita, Sri Rejeki, Listiarini, Fitri Nurhidayah and Nur Fatimatu Zahroh, guilty of repeatedly committing acts of violence against children.

“The defendants jointly committed repeated acts of violence against children, as charged by prosecutors in the first and second counts of the indictment,” Sunaryoto said as quoted by Kompas.com.

One defendant was sentenced to three years in prison, six received sentences of two and a half years and the remaining four were sentenced to two years each.

Each defendant was also ordered to pay a fine of Rp 60 million (US$ 3,307). Unpaid fines may be recovered through the seizure and auction of assets or replaced by 52 days of imprisonment if the defendants’ assets are insufficient.

The sentences were lighter than those sought by prosecutors, who had requested five years in prison, a fine of Rp 250 million rupiah and restitution of Rp 14.17 million per defendant.

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The court also declined to order the defendants to pay restitution to the victims, despite the prosecution’s request for compensation.

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