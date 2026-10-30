Interpol, Riau Islands Police to up supervision on dangerous chemicals

Interpol representative Carlos Lienert (left) receives a memento from Riau Islands Police chief Insp. Gen. Suhendri during a meeting at Riau Islands Police headquarters in Batam, Riau Islands, on Oct. 26, 2026. Both law enforcement agencies discussed various efforts to strengthen supervision of dangerous chemicals in the border area and conduct Operation Chemical anti-Smuggling Enforcement (CHASE). (Courtesy of Riau Islands Police/-)

Interpol and Riau Islands Police discussed efforts to strengthen the supervision of dangerous chemicals in the border area and conduct Operation Chemical anti-Smuggling Enforcement (CHASE).

R iau Islands Police have held talks with Interpol over strengthening the supervision of dangerous chemicals along the border, in order to hamper terrorist and transnational crimes taking advantage of the province’s waters.

The cooperation was discussed during the Operation Chemical anti-Smuggling Enforcement (CHASE) technical meeting at the provincial police force’s headquarters in Batam on Monday.

The meeting was led by Riau Islands Police chief Insp. Gen. Suhendri and Carlos Lienert from Interpol Chemical and Explosives (Chemex) department.

Also attending the meeting were representatives from National Police headquarters, International Relations Division, Mobile Brigade Corps, 88th Anti-terror Special Detachment, National Terrorism Agency and Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla).

Suhendri said his police force were ready to support Operation CHASE in its territory.

“[Our] legal approach is not only focused on enforcement but also preemptive and preventive measures to ensure public security,” he said in an official statement on Monday.

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Lienert said that Operation CHASE was focused on tight monitoring, investigation and smuggling eradication of chemical precursor materials. These chemicals have high risks of being misused by crime syndicates to make improvised explosive devices and toxic materials.