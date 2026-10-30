Nationalist rhetoric clouds Indonesia’s haze accountability

Haze caused by fires in Indonesia blankets the Kuala Lumpur skyline on Oct. 16, 2026. (AFP/Jam Sta Rosa)

Indonesia’s recent row with neighboring countries over transboundary haze caused by local fires is fueling concerns that the government is wielding nationalist sentiment to deflect criticism of its response to the crisis.

I ndonesia’s increasingly confrontational rhetoric toward Singapore and Malaysia has raised concerns that the government is invoking nationalist sentiment to deflect scrutiny over its handling of the transboundary haze crisis, recasting legitimate criticism as a test of patriotism and national loyalty.

Forest and peatland fires raging across Sumatra and Kalimantan this year have sent thick, toxic haze across the country’s borders into Singapore, Malaysia and as far as the Philippines, worsening air quality and increasing the risk of respiratory illnesses.

The haze crisis has escalated into a diplomatic row in recent weeks, with current and former Indonesian officials and other political figures adopting more combative nationalist rhetoric in responding to neighboring countries, including on issues beyond the fires.

Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced last week that the government might cut gas exports to Singapore in favor of domestic consumers, and then signaled on Monday that it was also reconsidering a plan to sell electricity to the island country.

His remarks followed an announcement earlier this month by Singapore’s Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu, who said the city-state would issue warnings to seven companies operating in Indonesia over the fires and transboundary haze.

Read also: Singapore reaches out to cool diplomatic row

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