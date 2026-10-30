Wildfires threaten cave art, burn indigenous burials in Sulawesi

A painting created at least 51,200 years ago in the limestone cave of Leang Karampuang in the Maros-Pangkep region in Sulawesi portrays three human-like figures interacting with a wild pig, in this undated handout image. (Reuters/BRIN)

Heat and smoke from the burning forest and land near caves where the rock arts are located may gradually damage the physical features of the painting and accelerate their decay, while soot from the blaze may also obscure the rock structures.

T he uncontrolled wildfires in Indonesia have put archaeological artefacts under threat, with indigenous relics in South Sulawesi already burned down by blazes allegedly caused by deliberate burning for agricultural purposes.

Over the past three weeks, recurring forest blazes inside the Bantimurung Bulusaraung National Park in the province have put the local firefighting brigade under alert. The national park is a UNESCO-recognized biosphere reserve.

As of Wednesday, at least three dozens of firefighters were still deployed to contain blazes at the 43,000-hectare park. More than 154 ha of land, or around the size of 216 soccer pitches, have been scorched since late September, according to the national park office.

Located in the Maros, Pangkep and Bone regencies of South Sulawesi, the national park also covers the Maros-Pangkep karst landscape, which houses at least 238 prehistoric cave sites, according to a 2025 UNESCO document.

Around 187 caves contain ancient rock drawings including a figurative artwork depicting human-like shapes interacting with a pig. The cave art was dated to be at least 51,200 years old, making it one of the oldest known rock arts in the world.

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But heat and smoke emanating from the burning of land near these caves have put pressure on the prehistoric paintings, with archaeologists warning over rising cave temperatures gradually damaging the physical features of the rock arts.