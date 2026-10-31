China, Indonesia arrest 18 in international drug trafficking crackdown

Authorities raided a suspected methamphetamine laboratory in Pidie regency, Aceh, on Oct. 21, 2026, over alleged links to an international drug trafficking network. Police arrested 11 people during the operation, including two Chinese nationals. (courtesy of/The National Police)

National Police chief Suyudi Ario Seto said Indonesia would strengthen cooperation with international law enforcement agencies to dismantle transnational drug trafficking networks, including by targeting those who finance and coordinate their operations.

A uthorities in Indonesia and China have arrested 18 people in a crackdown on an international drug trafficking network suspected of smuggling liquid methamphetamine across several Asian countries.

Lan Weihong, deputy secretary-general of China’s National Narcotics Control Commission (NNCC) said Chinese authorities began investigating the network in October last year after uncovering leads pointing to a criminal group trafficking liquid narcotics through Myanmar, Thailand and Laos before shipping them to Indonesia.

"After a year of intensive investigation, we found that the group had repeatedly smuggled liquid narcotics from Myanmar, Thailand and Laos to Indonesia. Seven suspects have been arrested in China in relation to the case,” Lan said on Wednesday as quoted by Kompas.com.

In September, the NNCC shared intelligence on the network with Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency (BNN), prompting the two countries to agree to cooperate in dismantling the cross-border operation.

National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto said the intelligence tip led to a drug bust in Pidie regency and four other locations in Bireuen regency and Lhokseumawe, Aceh, on Oct. 21.

Police arrested 11 suspects in the operation, including two Chinese nationals identified only as LJ and XM, who allegedly worked as drug cooks. The other nine suspects were Indonesians suspected of playing various roles in the operation, including assistant cooks, intermediaries and couriers.

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Police seized 20 drums containing liquid methamphetamine oil and about 500 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine during the operation. The seized drugs had a combined gross weight of 1.2 tonnes and an estimated street value of Rp 2.16 trillion (US$118 million).