Medan man arrested for allegedly insulting Jesus during TikTok livestream

The video of RDL's remarks circulated widely on social media, drawing angry reactions from viewers.

P olice in North Sumatra province have arrested a 30-year-old content creator on suspicion of blasphemy after he made derogatory remarks about Jesus during a TikTok livestream.

The suspect, identified only by his initials RDL, was arrested at his home in Medan on Tuesday and placed in detention for 20 days pending further investigation.

North Sumatra Police Criminal Investigation Director Sr. Comr. Bayu Wicaksono said that investigators found video footage of the remarks circulating on TikTok during routine cyber patrols.

“The video containing hate speech went viral. Investigators found evidence that RDL had allegedly committed blasphemy against Christianity,” Bayu said.

RDL, who is himself a Christian, admitted to making the remarks during a livestream on his TikTok account when questioned by the police's cybercrime unit, according to Bayu.

He told investigators that financial difficulties and declining earnings from social media had motivated his actions, Bayu said, adding that investigators had found no indications of mental illness.

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“RDL allegedly made the remarks to attract attention on social media. He is a content creator who earns an income from social media, but his earnings had recently declined as his popularity faded,” Bayu said.