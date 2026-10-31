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Rare Javan banteng calf born at conservation center in West Java

The Javan banteng is the second-largest indigenous mammal remaining on Java after the Javan rhinoceros (Rhinoceros sondaicus). The species is legally protected and classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. 

Theresia Sufa (The Jakarta Post)
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A female Javan banteng (Bos javanicus javanicus) interacts with its newborn calf at the Pangandaran Javan Banteng Reintroduction Center in Pananjung Nature Reserve, Pangandaran regency, West Java, on July 27, 2025. A female Javan banteng (Bos javanicus javanicus) interacts with its newborn calf at the Pangandaran Javan Banteng Reintroduction Center in Pananjung Nature Reserve, Pangandaran regency, West Java, on July 27, 2025. (courtesy of/The forestry Ministry)

A

male Javan banteng calf (Bos javanicus javanicus) has been born at the Pangandaran Javan Banteng Reintroduction Center (Purbajapa) in Pananjung Nature Reserve in, Pangandaran regency, West Java, marking a positive development in efforts to conserve the endangered species.

According to conservation authorities, the calf was born at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a female named Bindi and a male named Senta.

The birth marked the third Javan banteng calf born at Purbajapa, following the arrival of the first calf, born to a female named Uchi on July 27, 2025, and a second calf, born to Bindi on Aug. 7, last year.

With the latest birth, the Javan banteng population at Purbajapa has increased to seven, from the four animals initially introduced when the center was established on Dec. 11, 2024.

The center operates a semi-natural breeding program using the four original animals as breeding stock. 

The four Javan banteng were transferred to Purbajapa from three facilities operated by Taman Safari Indonesia, one of the country's major wildlife parks and conservation operators. 

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The two females Uchi and Bindi are from its Bogor facility in West Java and Prigen facility in East Java, respectively, while the two males, Bejo and Senta, are from its Gianyar facility in Bali.

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