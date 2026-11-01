Ecological crisis in spotlight ahead of UN climate summit

A boy walks on a dried-out rice paddy in Takalar regency, South Sulawesi, on Oct. 13, 2026. The local authorities have recorded 75,000 hectares of rice fields across the province affected by droughts caused by an El Niño-induced prolonged dry season. (Antara/Arnas Padda)

Indonesia’s overall climate action is deemed ‘critically insufficient’ to meet the threshold to mitigate the climate crisis, prompting calls from environmentalists for the country to be more aggressive in mitigating the crisis’ impacts as well as to avoid false solutions.

Indonesia is facing calls for a bolder climate commitment ahead of the United Nations climate talks, as the country is sitting at the forefront of the global environmental crisis, with multiple ecological disasters that have triggered public discontent and regional distress.

The 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP 31) will kick off on Nov. 9, bringing together world leaders, as well as business and civil society group representatives in Antalya, Turkey.

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During the two-week conference co-hosted by Turkey and Australia, representatives will negotiate ways to fast track the implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which sets the target on the global temperature rise by the next century.

A UN climate report issued on Oct. 21 suggested that the Earth will unavoidably slip past the 1.5 degree Celsius warming target in the Paris Agreement in the next few years and warned countries to focus on the task to make the period of warming “overshoot” as limited as possible.

As mandated by the 2015 agreement, Indonesia has submitted the second edition of its climate pledge document, known as the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), which outlines the pathways to gradually reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2060.

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But the commitment has been widely lambasted, with critics accusing the government of still championing fossil fuels over renewable energy to support economic growth. Environmentalists have also claimed the government is resisting the halting of projects that require land and forest conversion, which potentially leads to the emission of more greenhouse gases.