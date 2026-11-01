Indonesia calls for G20 unity against global crises in foreign ministers’ meeting

Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir attends a plenary session at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, the United States, on Oct. 30, 2026. (Antara/Foreign Ministry)

Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir urged members to strengthen dialogue to resolve escalating geopolitical tensions, including conflicts affecting the Strait of Hormuz, the Black Sea and the Red Sea.

Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir has called on G20 members to strengthen cooperation in addressing mounting global crises, urging dialogues and de-escalation amid geopolitical conflicts that overshadow the ministerial-level meeting in the United States.

Speaking during a plenary session at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, Arrmanatha urged members to strengthen dialogue to resolve escalating geopolitical tensions, including conflicts affecting the Strait of Hormuz, the Black Sea and the Red Sea.

De-escalation and respect for international law were also essential in these areas, Arrmanatha stressed, noting that the conflicts had disrupted vital global trade routes and threatened supplies of energy, fertilizer and food.

“The G20 must play a role in preventing maritime conflicts from developing into a global crisis,” the minister told the plenary, as quoted from his Instagram on Saturday.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global oil and fertilizer supplies, has faced prolonged disruptions since the United States and Israel launched their deadly attacks on Iran in late February, prompting Tehran to block the waterway.

Meanwhile, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which is the southern exit passage of the Red Sea, has also faced renewed threats to commercial shipping from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, who resumed attacks on vessels in the region this year.

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The Black Sea, another vital route for global grain and crude oil, has also seen escalating attacks in recent months as Russia and Ukraine target each other’s commercial vessels and agricultural export infrastructure.