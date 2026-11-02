Two more companies named suspects in wildfire probes

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ore local and foreign companies have been named suspects in wildfire investigations launched across Kalimantan and Sumatra over the past week, as calls to hold haze-causing polluters accountable grow louder.
The Forestry Ministry charged two companies on Saturday as part of its wider, ongoing probes into forest and peatland fires across the two islands.
Palm oil company GAP, whose parent company is based in Singapore, was accused of causing fires that later drifted into a nearby forest area between 2025 and 2026 in East Kotawaringin, Central Kalimantan. According to the ministry, the burned area reached 901 hectares, or the size of around 1,260 standard soccer pitches.
Another company, identified only by their initials as MAP, was allegedly responsible for land-clearing fires that have scorched its concession in a forested area around the Mempawah River in West Kalimantan. MAP holds a forest utilization permit (PBPH), which is typically leased for pulpwood and timber plantations.
“Laws in Indonesia apply equally to every company operating in the country, whether they use domestic or foreign capital investments,” the ministry’s law enforcement director general Dwi Januanto Nugroho said in a statement.
The new suspects added to the growing list of individuals and companies implicated in wildfire cases in ten provinces across Kalimantan, Sumatra and Sulawesi in the past week.
Read also: Focus turns to firms as Indonesia fire haze worsens
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