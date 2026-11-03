Australia starts repatriation of 13 detained Indonesian fishermen

Illegal fishing have been destroyed in protected marine sanctuaries off the northern coast of Western Australia. (Courtesy of Australian Border Force/-)

13 fishermen from Raas Island in Sumenep regency, East Java were arrested by Australian authorities in October for allegedly fishing illegally in Australian waters.

A ustralia is gradually repatriating 13 fishermen from East Java who were detained in October for illegally fishing in Australian waters.

As of Sunday, three of the fishermen had arrived at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, while the remaining 10 are expected to return to Indonesia in the coming days.

Muhdani, captain of the motorized sailing boat Bulalo, which was carrying the fishermen, said he arrived in Indonesia on Friday after spending about a month in Australian detention.

However, despite arriving in Bali, Muhdani and two other crew members have yet to return to their homes on Raas Island in Sumenep, East Java, because they lack the money to cover the journey.

Located in the Java Sea, Raas Island is about 190 kilometers from Bali. The journey from Ngurah Rai airport typically takes 10 to 12 hours by road and sea, as there are no direct flights or regular ferry services connecting the two locations.

He said he planned to contact relatives in his hometown to seek financial assistance or borrow money to pay for the journey home.

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"We don't have the money for the journey yet. Maybe I'll ask my family for help and try to borrow some money," Muhdani said on Sunday as quoted by Kompas.com.