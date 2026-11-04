The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

BNPB steps up cloud seeding as wildfires persist in South Papua

Data from the Forestry Ministry's SiPongi monitoring system showed that South Papua recorded 103 high-confidence hot spots on Monday afternoon, the highest number among Indonesian provinces that day. The province remains under a wildfire emergency status until Nov. 28, even as conditions improve in other fire-prone areas.

Nina A. Loasana (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 4, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Flames engulf parts of a 58-kilometer stretch of the Merauke food estate corridor in South Papua on Aug. 12, extending from near Wanam village in Ilwayab district to Muting district. Despite suffering one of Indonesia’s largest burn scars, Papua remains excluded from areas prioritized for firefighting operations amid the regional haze crisis. Flames engulf parts of a 58-kilometer stretch of the Merauke food estate corridor in South Papua on Aug. 12, extending from near Wanam village in Ilwayab district to Muting district. Despite suffering one of Indonesia’s largest burn scars, Papua remains excluded from areas prioritized for firefighting operations amid the regional haze crisis. (Pusaka Bentala Rakyat/Ambrosius Mulait)

I

ndonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) is stepping up weather modification efforts to combat wildfires in South Papua, as only about half of the affected area has been brought under control.

The agency will extend its weather modification operations (OMC) through Nov. 5, to support firefighting efforts by increasing chances of rainfall in fire-affected areas.

“As of Oct. 31, the operation had carried out 13 cloud-seeding sorties, using a total of 13 metric tonnes of sodium chloride,” BNPB spokesperson Berton S.P. Pandjaitan said Monday, as quoted by Detik.com.

"Weather modification is a supporting measure. Direct firefighting and field inspections to ensure that fires have been completely extinguished must still be carried out by personnel on the ground," he added.

Authorities said the weather modification operation, which was launched on Oct. 22, had been followed by light to moderate rainfall in several parts of South Papua over the past week.

Berton said the number of satellite-detected hot spots had declined to 379 from 943 following the rainfall, while the number of fire hot spots had fallen to 171 from 263. The recorded burned area also decreased to 695 hectares from 1,742 ha.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The area where fires remained active fell to 253 ha from 577 ha, he said.

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Related Article

BNPB steps up cloud seeding as wildfires persist in South Papua

Haze and the quest for a new growth model

Fire-ravaged regions face rising flood threat

Indonesia, Singapore to work together on regional haze

The world's oldest cave paintings in Sulawesi under threat of wildfires

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

More in Indonesia

 View more
After the storm: President Prabowo Subianto (right) speaks with National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo after visiting injured police officers at the National Police Hospital in Kramat Jati, Jakarta, on Sept. 1, 2025. President Prabowo visits officers who are wounded during clashes at a protest in Jakarta and instructs the police chief to grant them extraordinary promotions.
Politics

President Prabowo sacks chief of staff Listyo for alleged wiretapping

National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo attends a hearing on Jan. 26, 2026, with House of Representatives Commission III, which oversees legal affairs, at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Ex-police chief Listyo may have committed 'treason' by wiretapping president: Govt
National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto (fifth left), Customs and Excise Director General Djaka Budhi Utama (sixth left), North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (third left), North Sumatra Police chief Insp. Gen. Sonny Irawan (right) and Bukit Barisan Military Command chief Maj. Gen. Hendy Antariksa (fifth right) display evidence during the disclosure of a ketamine trafficking case on Oct. 23 in Belawan, Medan, North Sumatra. The National Police's Criminal Investigation Department, the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the Customs and Excise Directorate General and the National Police's Water and Air Police Directorate jointly uncovered a drug trafficking operation involving the vessel MT Global 168, arresting six Indonesian nationals and a Taiwanese citizen and seizing 1.16 tonnes of ketamine.
Archipelago

Police ban officers from using vapes over drugs abuse concerns

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a briefing to high-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police officers on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Three police generals named in plot to bug Prabowo
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) official Gabriel Purwaka Sigit (left), Bima Setiawan (right) who is the younger brother of BNPB chief Suharyanto, and private-sector figure Syifa Nrika Ghifarian (second left) walk in detainee vests after questioning at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2026). The KPK has detained five suspects in an alleged corruption case at BNPB, uncovered through a sting operation.
Editorial

Graft reform at a crossroads
A resident points to damage by a cold lava flow from Mount Semeru along the Glidik River, which destroyed seven houses and collapsed a 150-meter section of road, in Purorejo village, Lumajang regency, East Java, on Nov. 2, 2026.
Archipelago

Fire-ravaged regions face rising flood threat

The Latest

 View more
Politics

President Prabowo sacks chief of staff Listyo for alleged wiretapping

Americas

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed claims victory in Michigan Senate battle
Economy

Finance Ministry forecasts GDP growth at 5.4 percent
Academia

Letter to the editor: Senior Myanmar diplomat responds
Companies

Japanese tech firm NTT Data scales up Jakarta data center capacity
Politics

Ex-police chief Listyo may have committed 'treason' by wiretapping president: Govt
Americas

Democrats capture House and Senate in sweeping setback for Trump
Academia

What COP31’s climate bridge can learn from Indonesia
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

BNPB steps up cloud seeding as wildfires persist in South Papua

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.