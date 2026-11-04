Gibran in limbo as House mulls response

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The fate of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka hangs in the balance as political parties weigh legislative moves that could potentially pave the way for his impeachment following a court ruling invalidating the education certificate that he used to qualify for the 2024 election.
he fate of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka hangs in the balance as political parties weigh legislative moves that could potentially pave the way for his impeachment following a Supreme Court ruling invalidating the education certificate that he used to qualify for the 2024 election.
While the last week ruling does not remove Gibran from office, it has renewed questions about his eligibility to remain as vice president and whether he could face impeachment or other proceedings seeking his removal, with experts saying the matter now largely depends on political parties in the House of Representatives.
Several parties in President Prabowo Subianto’s ruling coalition, which commands a majority in the House, are now considering possible legislative action in response to the ruling, including launching an inquiry into the controversy, exercising interpellation rights or invoking the House’s right to express opinions.
Under the Constitution, the first two mechanisms allow the House to question and investigate government policies, while the third provides an avenue for lawmakers to formally express allegations that a president or vice president no longer fit to hold office, potentially initiating impeachment proceedings.
The National Awakening Party (PKB) said on Monday it was “seriously” considering supporting a legislative inquiry into the controversy, alongside the two other legislative measures, noting that all three mechanisms can be pursued either separately or in sequence.
“Whether through an inquiry followed by the right to express an opinion, or directly through the right to express an opinion without an inquiry, all these avenues are legal instruments for upholding the rule of law,” PKB lawmaker Muhammad Khozin said.
Golkar Party lawmaker Ahmad Doli Kurnia said his party was still assessing whether the ruling provided sufficient grounds to initiate proceedings that could lead to Gibran’s removal, noting that the process required strong evidence.
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