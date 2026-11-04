The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Gibran in limbo as House mulls response

The fate of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka hangs in the balance as political parties weigh legislative moves that could potentially pave the way for his impeachment following a court ruling invalidating the education certificate that he used to qualify for the 2024 election.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 4, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An image of Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is displayed in a frame outside a photo framing shop on Thursday in the Jatinegara area of East Jakarta. An image of Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is displayed in a frame outside a photo framing shop on Thursday in the Jatinegara area of East Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

T

he fate of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka hangs in the balance as political parties weigh legislative moves that could potentially pave the way for his impeachment following a Supreme Court ruling invalidating the education certificate that he used to qualify for the 2024 election.

While the last week ruling does not remove Gibran from office, it has renewed questions about his eligibility to remain as vice president and whether he could face impeachment or other proceedings seeking his removal, with experts saying the matter now largely depends on political parties in the House of Representatives.

Several parties in President Prabowo Subianto’s ruling coalition, which commands a majority in the House, are now considering possible legislative action in response to the ruling, including launching an inquiry into the controversy, exercising interpellation rights or invoking the House’s right to express opinions.

Under the Constitution, the first two mechanisms allow the House to question and investigate government policies, while the third provides an avenue for lawmakers to formally express allegations that a president or vice president no longer fit to hold office, potentially initiating impeachment proceedings.

The National Awakening Party (PKB) said on Monday it was “seriously” considering supporting a legislative inquiry into the controversy, alongside the two other legislative measures, noting that all three mechanisms can be pursued either separately or in sequence.

“Whether through an inquiry followed by the right to express an opinion, or directly through the right to express an opinion without an inquiry, all these avenues are legal instruments for upholding the rule of law,” PKB lawmaker Muhammad Khozin said.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Golkar Party lawmaker Ahmad Doli Kurnia said his party was still assessing whether the ruling provided sufficient grounds to initiate proceedings that could lead to Gibran’s removal, noting that the process required strong evidence.

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Related Article

Manpower Protection Law: Strong gains for formal workers

House member opposes plan to distribute civil servant salaries through cooperatives

Analysis: Will Indonesia’s new labor law deliver on its promises?

Analysis: Court decision lets Gibran’s questionable diploma slide

Gibran wiped from the 2029 contest without a crisis

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

More in Indonesia

 View more
An Indonesian Air Force trooper signals a helicopter during a water bombing mission at a peatland in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan on Sept. 10, 2026.
Archipelago

Water-bombing helicopter crash kills one in Central Kalimantan
An image of Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is displayed in a frame outside a photo framing shop on Thursday in the Jatinegara area of East Jakarta.
Politics

Gibran in limbo as House mulls response
After the storm: President Prabowo Subianto (right) speaks with National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo after visiting injured police officers at the National Police Hospital in Kramat Jati, Jakarta, on Sept. 1, 2025. President Prabowo visits officers who are wounded during clashes at a protest in Jakarta and instructs the police chief to grant them extraordinary promotions.
Politics

President Prabowo sacks chief of staff Listyo for alleged wiretapping

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a briefing to high-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police officers on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Three police generals named in plot to bug Prabowo
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) official Gabriel Purwaka Sigit (left), Bima Setiawan (right) who is the younger brother of BNPB chief Suharyanto, and private-sector figure Syifa Nrika Ghifarian (second left) walk in detainee vests after questioning at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2026). The KPK has detained five suspects in an alleged corruption case at BNPB, uncovered through a sting operation.
Editorial

Graft reform at a crossroads
A resident points to damage by a cold lava flow from Mount Semeru along the Glidik River, which destroyed seven houses and collapsed a 150-meter section of road, in Purorejo village, Lumajang regency, East Java, on Nov. 2, 2026.
Archipelago

Fire-ravaged regions face rising flood threat

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Water-bombing helicopter crash kills one in Central Kalimantan
Tech

Google unveils $15b data center investment in Malaysia
Politics

Gibran in limbo as House mulls response
Regulations

Exporters wary of Danantara’s commodity export fees
Politics

President Prabowo sacks chief of staff Listyo for alleged wiretapping

Americas

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed claims victory in Michigan Senate battle
Economy

Finance Ministry forecasts GDP growth at 5.4 percent
Academia

Letter to the editor: Senior Myanmar diplomat responds
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Gibran in limbo as House mulls response

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.