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Ministry orders firms to rewet peatlands as fires persist

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, November 4, 2026

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A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a wildfire burning organic-rich peatland on Oct. 4, which smolders underground and releases dense smoke in Pulang Pisau regency, in Central Kalimantan.. A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a wildfire burning organic-rich peatland on Oct. 4, which smolders underground and releases dense smoke in Pulang Pisau regency, in Central Kalimantan.. (AFP/Reina)

T

he Environment Ministry has ordered more than 400 companies operating on peatlands to keep their concessions wet to prevent further fires, as the approaching rainy season offers only temporary relief from blazes amid the warming El Niño climate pattern.

Environment Minister Jumhur Hidayat issued a four-point directive on Tuesday requiring companies to prevent and mitigate potential fires within their concessions.

The directive requires companies to block drainage canals to raise water tables, preventing peatlands from drying out and becoming more susceptible to fires.

Extensive drainage networks have often been built to make way for commercial plantations, particularly oil palm estates.

“We want to ensure that no blazes are allowed inside their concessions,” Jumhur said in a statement.

Read also: BNPB steps up cloud seeding as wildfires persist in South Papua

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Companies are also required to establish peatland rewetting infrastructure, strengthen cooperation with relevant stakeholders and conduct accountable disaster risk assessments.

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