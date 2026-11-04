Police ban officers from using vapes over drugs abuse concerns

National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto (fifth left), Customs and Excise Director General Djaka Budhi Utama (sixth left), North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (third left), North Sumatra Police chief Insp. Gen. Sonny Irawan (right) and Bukit Barisan Military Command chief Maj. Gen. Hendy Antariksa (fifth right) display evidence during the disclosure of a ketamine trafficking case on Oct. 23 in Belawan, Medan, North Sumatra. The National Police's Criminal Investigation Department, the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the Customs and Excise Directorate General and the National Police's Water and Air Police Directorate jointly uncovered a drug trafficking operation involving the vessel MT Global 168, arresting six Indonesian nationals and a Taiwanese citizen and seizing 1.16 tonnes of ketamine. (Antara/Yudi Manar)

A ban on vapes highlights a shift in the drug trade from drugs sold in a solid form to those in a liquid form, often masked by the addition of fruity scents.

N ational Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto has prohibited officers from using vapes, citing concerns over the growing use of e-cigarettes as a consumption method for illegal drugs.

In North Sumatra, the provincial police force and provincial administration have agreed to ban the use of vapes for police officers and civil servants.

North Sumatra Police chief Insp. Gen. Sonny Irawan said that the ban on vapes had been communicated to all officers in the province. He added that he instructed North Sumatra Police’s internal affairs (Propam) Department to enforce the ban.

“All officers and civil servants in the police are banned from using vapes. He said at North Sumatra Police’s headquarters on Monday.

“Propam officers will enforce the ban on vapes.”

Sonny said the police would act as a vanguard in enforcing the vape ban.

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“A ban on vapes is a breakthrough because commonly used drugs have shifted from a solid form to a liquid form with the addition of fruity scents,” he said.