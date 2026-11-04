Police ban officers from using vapes over drugs abuse concerns

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A ban on vapes highlights a shift in the drug trade from drugs sold in a solid form to those in a liquid form, often masked by the addition of fruity scents.
ational Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto has prohibited officers from using vapes, citing concerns over the growing use of e-cigarettes as a consumption method for illegal drugs.
In North Sumatra, the provincial police force and provincial administration have agreed to ban the use of vapes for police officers and civil servants.
North Sumatra Police chief Insp. Gen. Sonny Irawan said that the ban on vapes had been communicated to all officers in the province. He added that he instructed North Sumatra Police’s internal affairs (Propam) Department to enforce the ban.
“All officers and civil servants in the police are banned from using vapes. He said at North Sumatra Police’s headquarters on Monday.
“Propam officers will enforce the ban on vapes.”
Sonny said the police would act as a vanguard in enforcing the vape ban.
“A ban on vapes is a breakthrough because commonly used drugs have shifted from a solid form to a liquid form with the addition of fruity scents,” he said.
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