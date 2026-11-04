Sukoharjo Police chief removed amid outcry over boarding school raid

Civil society activists and university students hold a banner that reads “Police reform“ (left) and “People killer“ on Nov. 28, 2024, during a protest in front of the Central Java Police in Semarang. The protesters demanded that the police investigate an officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old high school student on the morning of Nov. 24. (Antara/Aji Styawan)

Police accused of using excessive force against underage female students during a nighttime raid on a local Islamic boarding school as part of an investigation into an arson case, including pointing firearms at them and forcing some to uncover their hair.

T he National Police has removed the Sukoharjo police chief in Central Java and suspended three other officers amid public backlash over allegations of excessive force during a raid on a local Islamic boarding school as part of an investigation into an arson case.

The four officers are under investigation by the police's internal affairs division over their handling of the raid, police spokesman Brig. Gen. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said on Monday.

"The police take all public concerns and complaints seriously. Any incident that draws public attention must be reviewed, including whether officers followed proper procedures in carrying out their duties," Trunoyudo said.

Sukoharjo police chief Andhika Dharma Sena has been reassigned to a staff position at the National Police's Operations Staff in Jakarta. He was replaced by Indra Maulana Saputra, who previously headed the police force in neighboring Boyolali district.

Trunoyudo said the internal investigation into Andhika would continue, stressing that his removal from the post did not mean the inquiry had been completed or that any conclusions had been reached.

"The internal investigation will continue objectively and in accordance with established procedures," he said.

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Meanwhile the three other officers being investigated are the head of the Sukaharjo Police criminal investigation unit, identified as First Insp. AS, the head of its general crimes unit, identified as Second Insp. FA, and the head of its women and children's protection unit, identified as Second Insp. RAP.