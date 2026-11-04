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Three police generals named in plot to bug Prabowo

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, November 4, 2026

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President Prabowo Subianto delivers a briefing to high-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police officers on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto delivers a briefing to high-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police officers on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta. (Presidential Secretariat/Muchlis Jr)

T

hree police generals were named suspects on Tuesday in a sprawling illegal wiretapping case that has targeted President Prabowo Subianto and a number of high-profile and politically exposed individuals over the past year, with authorities seeking to downplay an emerging scandal that could tear apart the governing coalition.

The National Police's Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) chief, Comr. Gen. Asep Safrudin, made the announcement at a press conference at the police headquarters in South Jakarta late on Tuesday. "Investigators have named LSP, ASN and EH as suspects," he said.

The three individuals are alleged to have tapped several phone numbers without due process, obtained unauthorized access to critical systems and sought to cover their tracks by deleting the electronic data, Asep explained.

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A fourth individual, identified by his initials SU, is still being examined as a witness, he added.

All individuals are currently being held at the police headquarters detention center.

"The suspects are alleged to have conducted illegal wiretapping on the phone number of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, state officials, political figures, members of the media, mass organization leaders, civil society figures and businesspeople," the chief investigator said.

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The suspects are believed to include former police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who was reassigned a month ago as the presidential chief of staff.

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