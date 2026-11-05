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Five customs officers held by residents after inspection dispute

Detained officers released after mediation, with customs officials agreeing to a Rp 655 million customary settlement.

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Thu, November 5, 2026

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A sleeve patch featuring the logo of the Finance Ministry's Customs and Excise directorate general is seen in this stock photo taken on March 13, 2023. A sleeve patch featuring the logo of the Finance Ministry's Customs and Excise directorate general is seen in this stock photo taken on March 13, 2023. (Shutterstock/Wulandari Wulandari)

W

est Kalimantan customs officials have agreed to a Rp 655 million (US$36,000) settlement following the forcible detention of five officers by local residents over a dispute about baggage inspections at a border crossing with Malaysia.

The incident began at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, when four people reportedly from the Dayak community in Bengkayang regency arrived at the Aruk State Border Crossing Post in neighboring Sambas regency, West Kalimantan, intending to travel to Malaysia.

After completing immigration procedures, the travelers were directed to the customs area for baggage inspections. One agreed to the inspection, but the other three refused, triggering a dispute with customs officers.

The four eventually abandoned their plans to travel to Malaysia and left the border facility.

Several hours later, at around 5 p.m., a crowd of about 100 residents reportedly linked to the group gathered at the border post looking for the customs officers involved in the dispute. The crowd searched the facility but failed to find the officials it was seeking.

At around 7:45 p.m., five customs officers who remained at the facility were forcibly taken by members of the group to Bengkayang regency, about 100 kilometers away.

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Videos circulating on social media appeared to show one customs officer being stripped and assaulted by members of the crowd. The Jakarta Post could not independently verify the authenticity or context of the footage.

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