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Farmer gets four-year jail term for Tesso Nilo deforestation

Panel of judges also slapped defendant Manuturi Butar-butar with an environment restoration cost of Rp 600 million (US$33,227), which must be paid within one month with an extension of another month after which the verdict becomes legally binding.

Rizal Harahap (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, November 6, 2026

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Green movement: Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni (crouching, right) and Deputy Environment Minister Diaz Hendropriyono (crouching, left) pose for a photo on March 3 after planting a tree to mark the start of land restoration in Tesso Nilo National Park. Green movement: Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni (crouching, right) and Deputy Environment Minister Diaz Hendropriyono (crouching, left) pose for a photo on March 3 after planting a tree to mark the start of land restoration in Tesso Nilo National Park. (Antara/Handout/The Forestry Ministry)

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court in Pelalawan regency, Riau, sentenced a farmer accused of illegally cultivating land inside Tesso Nilo National Park to four years in prison on Oct. 30 for deforestation and illicit plantation activities inside Teso Nilo National Park’s conservation area and limited production forest (HPT).

In addition to the jail term, the panel of judges also slapped defendant Manuturi Butar-butar with an environment restoration cost of Rp 600 million (US$33,227), which must be paid within one month with an extension of another month after which the verdict is legally binding.

Presiding judge Andry Simbolon said that the defendant was proven to have illegally altered landscape in a natural conservation area, conducting activities not suitable with the natural conservation area’s functions and deliberately conducting plantation activities inside forest areas without a business permit.

The panel of judges said the activities conducted in February violated Articles 40B (1)d, 33 (2)d, 40B (1)e juncto Article 33 (2)e of Law No. 23/2024 on Natural Resources and Ecosystem Conservation as well as Article 92 (1)a juncto Article 17 (2)b of Law No.6/2023 on Prevention and Eradication of Deforestation.

If Manuturi cannot pay the demanded cost, prosecutors can seize and auction his property to pay for unpaid compensation under the authorization from the Pelalawan Distric Court head with assistance from the State Assets and Auction Service Office (KPKNL).

An additional 190 days of imprisonment will be added if the compensation cannot be paid through seizure and auction.

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Read also: Nine suspects named in encroachment, vandalism at Tesso Nilo National Park

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