Three dead as Army helicopter crashes during water bombing ops

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Two officers, one noncommissioned officer (NCO) receive posthumous promotions because they were killed in the line of duty.
hree Army personnel were killed and five others injured when an Indonesian Army Aviation Center (Puspenerbad) heavy transport helicopter crashed during a water-bombing operation at Tanjung Puting National Park in Central Kalimantan on Wednesday.
The accident took place at about 11:18 a.m. when the helicopter was lifting up sea water from the waters of Sungai Perlu village, Danau Sembuluh district in Seruyan regency near the national park.
Fatalities in the accident were identified as Lt. Col. Anwar Dudi Firmansyah, Capt. Nurhafiz Akbar and First Sgt. Heri Prasetyo. All three received posthumous promotions because they were killed in the line of duty.
The Russian-made Mil Mi-17V5 heavy transport helicopter, with tail number HA-5235, was carrying eight people and took off from Kuala Pembuang, the capital of Seruan regency.
Indonesian Army chief of staff Gen. Tandyo Budi Revita said five surviving personnel were still being treated in Banjarmasin and would be evacuated to Java for further treatment.
“Yesterday [Wednesday] we lost three of our best soldiers during forest firefighting in Kalimantan,” he said on Thursday after leading a full military burial ceremony for Nurhafiz at Giri Tunggal Heroes’ Cemetery in Semarang.
“The three deceased personnel were there for almost two months.”
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