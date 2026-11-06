Violent protests in Yogyakarta spark backlash against mass organizations

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A demonstration outside the Yogyakarta Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) building turned violent after sunset, when groups of unidentified individuals reportedly arrived carrying sharp weapons, sticks, stones and firecrackers, according to eyewitness accounts and videos circulating online.
nti-government protests in Yogyakarta have evolved into a broader backlash against the growing influence of mass organizations, as social media users launch online campaigns to identify and expose people suspected of being affiliated with them.
The backlash follows violent clashes during a demonstration in the province last month that left at least 32 people injured. Protesters alleged that members of mass organizations had been hired to disrupt the demonstration and attack them.
Thousands of students and civil society groups took to the streets in Yogyakarta and several other Indonesian cities on Oct. 28, demanding stronger government action on wildfires, greater accountability in public spending and measures to ease the rising costs of education and living.
In Yogyakarta, protesters also called for the provincial minimum wage, currently Rp2.2 million (about $121) a month and among the lowest in Indonesia, to be doubled.
A demonstration outside the Yogyakarta Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) building turned violent after sunset, when groups of unidentified individuals reportedly arrived carrying sharp weapons, sticks, stones and firecrackers. Protesters suspected the groups had been hired to disrupt the rally, according to eyewitness accounts and videos circulating online.
Four demonstrators interviewed by BBC Indonesia said the groups had begun gathering near the legislature in the afternoon before becoming more prominent after dark.
Witnesses said some individuals attempted to provoke protesters. Videos circulating online also appeared to show people taking cover behind police lines while repeatedly throwing stones and firecrackers at demonstrators. Other witnesses said they saw members of the groups physically assault protesters.
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