Police nab man for selling 45.8 tonnes of adulterated fertilizer

Two excavators knock down oil palms on Dec. 20, 2025, in Bagan Limau village, Ukui district, Pelalawan regency, Riau. The destruction of the oil palms marked the relocation of 228 families owning some 600 hectares of land out of the national park. (Courtesy of Riau provincial administration./-)

The case started with the the interception of a Mitsubishi Colt Diesel truck carrying 129 sacks of fertilizer weighing some 6.5 tonnes on Oct. 2 by local military intelligence personnel.

D etectives from Riau Police’s Special Crimes Investigation (Reskrimsus) Directorate arrested a man from Kampar regency for selling 45.8 tonnes of adulterated fertilizers to oil palm farmers in various regions of the province.

“For the case, the Riau Police’s Reskrimsus Directorate worked with Military Command [Kodam] XIX/Tuanku Tambusan Intelligence Detachment [Denintel],” Reskrimsus director Sr. Comr. Ade Kuncoro Ridwan said on Friday.

It all started when Denintel personnel conducted surveillance on Jl. Simpang Perawang in Tualang district, Siak regency, in the early hours of Oct. 2. The intelligence personnel halted a Mitsubishi Colt Diesel truck carrying 129 sacks of fertilizer weighing some 6.5 tonnes.

The truck driver and his assistant could not produce supporting documents for the fertilizer.

“The intelligence personnel then handed over the driver, driver’s assistant, truck and the cargo to the Riau Police Reskrimsus Directorate for further investigation,” Ade said.

Interrogations into the driver and his assistant revealed that the fertilizer was owned by AN.

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Detectives continued their investigation and found a warehouse storing alleged fake fertilizer in Kijang Makmur village, Tapung Hilir district in Kampar regency. There were 906 50-kilogram sacks and 20 25-kg sacks for a total of 45.8 tonnes of fertilizer.