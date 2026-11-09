Wiretap scandal could trigger shake-up in ruling coalition

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on Oct. 21 during a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta, where over 100 officials from his Red and White cabinet gathered to mark the second anniversary of his presidency. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

The wiretapping scandal targeting President Prabowo Subianto could feed distrust within the ruling coalition, as more political parties call for investigators to get to the bottom of what could amount to a treason attempt, testing political loyalties amid the growing possibility of a cabinet reshuffle.

T he wiretapping scandal targeting President Prabowo Subianto could feed distrust within the ruling coalition, as more political parties call for investigators to get to the bottom of what could amount to a treason attempt, testing political loyalties amid a growing possibility of a cabinet reshuffle.

In one of the biggest political scandals to hit the country, former police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo was arrested alongside three generals for allegedly intercepting the communications of Prabowo and other prominent figures over the past year without authorization. The police are now investigating possible treason charges against Listyo, who is widely known as having close ties with former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

The arrest came amid what analysts describe as a widening rift between Prabowo and his predecessor Jokowi, whose backing helped secure Prabowo's victory in the 2024 presidential election, with Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate.

From The Weekender My mother’s magic jar of happiness Read on The Weekender

As the scandal threatens to deepen that rift, questions have emerged over the future of Jokowi's allies within the administration, with speculation mounting over whether the fallout could put their positions at risk. On Thursday, Jokowi told reporters: “We should all respect the ongoing legal process. Let us wait and see”.

Jokowi’s men at risk

Political analyst Dedi Kurnia Syah said the scandal could potentially prompt Prabowo to reassess the composition of his cabinet, placing “loyalty” as his priority, with a reshuffle becoming inevitable in the near future.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“Any reshuffle would likely target figures potentially affiliated with Jokowi to further consolidate his authority," Dedi said on Saturday, adding the move may gain public support given that the wiretapping scandal is viewed as "an issue of national sovereignty”.