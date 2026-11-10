Aceh flash floods damage more than 100 homes in Gayo Lues regency

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Sunday's flooding damaged temporary houses and infrastructure built after the devastation wreaked late last year by Cyclone Senyar.
lash floods swept through three villages in Gayo Lues regency in Aceh early on Sunday, damaging more than 100 homes, including temporary shelters recently built for survivors of last year's Cyclone Senyar.
According to authorities, the floods struck at around 2 a.m. in the mountainous area after torrential rain began falling at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, causing a river in Pintu Rime kampung to overflow its banks.
The rushing water swept logs, mud and rocks into the villages of Pertik and Ekan in Pining district as well as Badak village in Dabun Gelang district.
No fatalities were reported, but the flooding damaged homes and public infrastructure, including bridges, electricity poles, schools and a gas station. Debris also blocked the main road connecting Blangkejeren and Pining, cutting off access between the two districts.
Aceh Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head Bahron Bakti said the riverine floodwater had receded, but piles of logs and mud remained in the affected villages.
“Authorities have been deployed to clear the debris and assess the damage caused by the flooding,” Bahron told The Jakarta Post on Monday.
He said the hardest-hit was Pertik village, where five houses were swept away, 96 suffered severe damage and nine sustained minor damage.
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