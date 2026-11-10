The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
KAI plans $120 million railway network in Bali
BREAKING: VP Gibran intends to resign, says state secretary

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
KAI plans $120 million railway network in Bali
BREAKING: VP Gibran intends to resign, says state secretary

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Authorities step up search for two climbers missing on Mt. Semeru

The two climbers, identified as Beryliyant Kusuma Wiraditama, 19, from Sedati, Sidoarjo, and Mochamad Wahyu Febriansyah, 19, from Rungkut, Surabaya, both in East Java, set out for Mount Semeru on Nov. 2 despite a ban on climbing the mountain.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 10, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A motorcyclist rides along a road in Supiturang village in Lumajang, East Java, with Mount Semeru in the background, on Feb. 25, 2026. A motorcyclist rides along a road in Supiturang village in Lumajang, East Java, with Mount Semeru in the background, on Feb. 25, 2026. (Antara/Irfan Sumanjaya)

A

uthorities have intensified the search for two climbers believed missing on Mount Semeru in East Java after they entered the volcano illegally despite a closure prompted by wildfires and increased volcanic activity.

Search coordinator S. Jefriyanzah Putra Pratama said 106 rescuers were deployed on Monday and divided into three teams to cover an area of about 1.6 square kilometers.

"On the third day of the search operation, we are expanding the search area further in the hope of finding the missing climbers as soon as possible," he said, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

Meanwhile, I Made Oka Astawa, head of the Banyuwangi Search and Rescue Agency in East Java, said search teams were using thermal-imaging drones to scan the area from the air, hoping to cover more ground and improve their chances of locating the two climbers.

"We are optimizing the search by dividing personnel into several sectors and deploying additional thermal drones. All members of the joint search and rescue team are making every effort to find the two climbers while taking into account terrain conditions and the safety of personnel," Oka said as quoted by Kompas.id.

Read also: Joint firefighting team evacuates 162 climbers from Mt. Sumbing

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The two missing persons, identified as Beryliyant Kusuma Wiraditama, 19, from Sedati, Sidoarjo, and Mochamad Wahyu Febriansyah, 19, from Rungkut, Surabaya, both in East Java, set out for Mt. Semeru on Nov. 2 despite a ban on climbing the mountain, authorities said.

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

Related Article

Joint firefighting team evacuates 162 climbers from Mt. Sumbing

Geopolitical uncertainty leads to mass layoffs in East Java

Safety reform first

Five injured in suspected LPG explosion at Surabaya restaurant

Two Vietnamese arrested in East Java over smuggling of 3,400 songbirds

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

More in Indonesia

 View more
A motorcyclist rides along a road in Supiturang village in Lumajang, East Java, with Mount Semeru in the background, on Feb. 25, 2026.
Archipelago

Authorities step up search for two climbers missing on Mt. Semeru
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrives for the second day of the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Nov. 23.
Politics

BREAKING: VP Gibran intends to resign, says state secretary
A police tape is seen in this undated illustration of a crime scene.
Archipelago

Three injured in knife attack at East Jakarta mosque

Highlight
Rare appearance: Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrives for the second day of the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Nov. 23.
Politics

BREAKING: VP Gibran intends to resign, says state secretary
A motorcyclist rides past a Merah Putih Village and Urban Cooperative (KDMP) outlet that has yet to begin operations in Ternate, North Maluku, Indonesia, Saturday, July 11, 2026. The Indonesian government aims to have 40,000 Merah Putih Village and Urban Cooperatives operating by the end of 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen rural economies, complete cooperative facilities and prepare professional staff to manage the program.
Editorial

Cracks behind growth
Economic powerhouse: Containers are seen at the port in Lianyungang, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on Tuesday.
Economy

China's trade surplus soars past $1 trillion as AI boom powers exports

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Forest fires cloud Indonesia’s bid for conservation funding at COP31
Archipelago

Authorities step up search for two climbers missing on Mt. Semeru
Politics

BREAKING: VP Gibran intends to resign, says state secretary
Companies

AKR buys out BP’s retail business in Indonesia
Economy

Consumer confidence up in October despite cautious spending
Regulations

Indonesia nears OECD accession as progress reaches 80%
Academia

ASEAN Summit: Between promises and elusive progress
Tech

France claims Iran behind 'unprecedented' cyberattacks on fridges
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Authorities step up search for two climbers missing on Mt. Semeru

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.