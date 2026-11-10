Authorities step up search for two climbers missing on Mt. Semeru

A motorcyclist rides along a road in Supiturang village in Lumajang, East Java, with Mount Semeru in the background, on Feb. 25, 2026. (Antara/Irfan Sumanjaya)

The two climbers, identified as Beryliyant Kusuma Wiraditama, 19, from Sedati, Sidoarjo, and Mochamad Wahyu Febriansyah, 19, from Rungkut, Surabaya, both in East Java, set out for Mount Semeru on Nov. 2 despite a ban on climbing the mountain.

A uthorities have intensified the search for two climbers believed missing on Mount Semeru in East Java after they entered the volcano illegally despite a closure prompted by wildfires and increased volcanic activity.

Search coordinator S. Jefriyanzah Putra Pratama said 106 rescuers were deployed on Monday and divided into three teams to cover an area of about 1.6 square kilometers.

"On the third day of the search operation, we are expanding the search area further in the hope of finding the missing climbers as soon as possible," he said, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

Meanwhile, I Made Oka Astawa, head of the Banyuwangi Search and Rescue Agency in East Java, said search teams were using thermal-imaging drones to scan the area from the air, hoping to cover more ground and improve their chances of locating the two climbers.

"We are optimizing the search by dividing personnel into several sectors and deploying additional thermal drones. All members of the joint search and rescue team are making every effort to find the two climbers while taking into account terrain conditions and the safety of personnel," Oka said as quoted by Kompas.id.

Read also: Joint firefighting team evacuates 162 climbers from Mt. Sumbing

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The two missing persons, identified as Beryliyant Kusuma Wiraditama, 19, from Sedati, Sidoarjo, and Mochamad Wahyu Febriansyah, 19, from Rungkut, Surabaya, both in East Java, set out for Mt. Semeru on Nov. 2 despite a ban on climbing the mountain, authorities said.