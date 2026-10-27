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Joint firefighting team evacuates 162 climbers from Mt. Sumbing

Based on data from Wonosobo Police, the total area affected by fire reached some 306 hectares, with firefighters managed to extinguish fires on 104 hectares of affected land.

Suherdjoko (The Jakarta Post)
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Semarang, Central Java
Tue, October 27, 2026

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Fire razes the slope of Mount Sumbing in Wonosobo regency, Central Java, in this undated picture issued by Wonosobo Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD). Mount Sumbing has been on fire since Monday, affecting 306 hectares of land. Fire razes the slope of Mount Sumbing in Wonosobo regency, Central Java, in this undated picture issued by Wonosobo Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD). Mount Sumbing has been on fire since Monday, affecting 306 hectares of land. (kompas.com/Wonosobo BPBD)

A

joint firefighting team consisted of personnel from Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), search and rescue (SAR) office, military, police and volunteers successfully evacuated 162 climbers from Mount Sumbing in Wonosobo regency, Central Java, which has been burning since Oct. 19.

As many as 152 climbers were evacuated on Monday evening while another 10 climbers managed to reach the basecamp in the early hours of Tuesday, Kompas.com reported.  

The climbers were told to descend immediately because the forest fires on Mount Sumbing were endangering their lives.

Based on data from Wonosobo Police, the total area affected by fire reached some 306 hectares, with firefighters managed to extinguish fires at 104 ha of affected land. Currently, the joint team is focusing their efforts on two fire locations of 90 ha and 70 ha each.

Wonosobo Police chief Adj. Sr. Ricky Pripurna Atmaja said the Wonosobo regency administration had declared an emergency response status because the affected area was reaching more than 100 ha.

“The situation needs more reinforcement supports. We are deploying 180 personnel who are divided into six platoons to critical locations, such as in Banyumudal,” he said.

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“In addition to making firebreaks, we also received support from local farmers who use their water pumps to wet the vulnerable areas.”

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