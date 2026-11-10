Three injured in knife attack at East Jakarta mosque

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Preliminary findings suggest the suspect may have a mental illness, but police are investigating whether the attack was premeditated and involved an ideological motive or links to any particular network.
hree people were injured after a man armed with an axe and a dagger attacked worshippers during morning prayers at a mosque in East Jakarta on Sunday, police said.
East Jakarta Police chief Sr. Comr. Alfian Nurrizal said the incident began while worshippers were performing dawn prayers at around 4 a.m., when they noticed a fire in the mosque's veranda.
“Several worshippers stopped praying to try to extinguish the fire, but were attacked by the man, who indiscriminately swung an axe and a dagger at them,” Alfian said on Monday as quoted by Kompas.id.
The attack left three worshippers with various injuries. One suffered a laceration to the right side of the chest and bruising, while another sustained cuts to the knee and head, as well as multiple stab wounds. The third suffered a stab wound to the right side of the chest, with injuries that nearly severed his ring and little fingers, Alfian said.
All three victims were taken to hospitals in East Jakarta for treatment.
Worshippers managed to subdue the attacker and alerted police, who took him into custody, Alfian said.
“The suspect remains in East Jakarta Police custody for questioning as investigators pursue further legal proceedings,” he added.
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