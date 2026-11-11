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Free meal cost cuts spark backlash from kitchen workers, operators

BGN officials have recently introduced several cost-cutting measures to rein in spending and improve budget management, aiming to save Rp 44 trillion from the program's total budget of Rp 268 trillion this year.

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Good food, on us: Workers arrange meal boxes containing free nutritious meals on May 6 at a nutrition fulfillment service unit (SPPG) at the Ternate Police headquarters in Ternate, North Maluku. Good food, on us: Workers arrange meal boxes containing free nutritious meals on May 6 at a nutrition fulfillment service unit (SPPG) at the Ternate Police headquarters in Ternate, North Maluku. (Antara/Andri Saputra)

F

ree meal kitchens across Indonesia have laid off workers and cut wages as the government tightens spending on its flagship free nutritious meal program, prompting protests from kitchen staff and operators.

Layoffs have been reported in Bandung and Sukabumi in West Java, Jeneponto in South Sulawesi and Tuban and Bondowoso in East Java, among other areas. Some kitchen operators have also reduced workers' daily wages following the implementation of efficiency measures by the National Nutrition Agency (BGN).

The measures have triggered protests by kitchen workers and operators, who are calling on the BGN to review the cost-cutting policy.

In Sukabumi, West Java, 47 employees at the Tegallega Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG), a government-designated kitchen responsible for preparing and distributing meals under the free meals program, went on strike on Tuesday to protest against plans to reduce staffing levels and cut their daily wages

An SPPG worker identified as Didi said workers previously received between Rp 120,000 (US$6.6) and Rp 150,000 per day, depending on their responsibilities. Under a proposed new arrangement, management plans to standardize daily wages at Rp 100,000, with a further reduction of Rp 50,000 also being considered, he said.

"Today, we have decided to go on strike because we believe the wage policy is unfair," Didi said as quoted by local news outlet Sukabumi Update.

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In Polewali Mandar regency, West Sulawesi, hundreds of SPPG workers staged a protest on Friday against efficiency measures in the free meal program.

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