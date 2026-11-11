Latest PPPK plan leaves contract teachers in limbo

A contract teacher teaches a classroom at the SD Proyonanggan 01 state elementary school in Batang regency, Central Java, on June 3, 2025. (Antara/Harviyan Perdana Putra)

The latest agreement for PPPK left unanswered concerns of thousands of contract teachers, many of whom missed the government’s 2024 nationwide recruitment drive to absorb them into state apparatus through the PPPK scheme.

T he government’s promise to upgrade nonpermanent government contract employee (PPPK) teachers to full-time status by 2027 has left little clarity for thousands of the country’s teachers on temporary contracts who remain trapped in administrative limbo, poverty-level wages and uncertain career prospects.

The pledge stemmed from a Nov. 6 agreement between the government and the House of Representatives to gradually upgrade nonpermanent workers across professions, including teachers, starting Jan. 1, 2027.

Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Ministry spokesperson Bob Arfan told The Jakarta Post on Monday that the transition would cover 242,482 PPPK teachers recorded in the government’s database. Arfan said local administrations would remain responsible for their salaries until the transition was completed.

The agreement follows the government’s August plan to transfer thousands of nonpermanent teachers from regional to central government employment, one of President Prabowo Subianto’s latest attempts to ease local fiscal pressures.

Nonpermanent teachers, which include PPPK and contract teachers outside the civil service system, typically receive monthly salaries as low as Rp 50,000 (US$2.77) to Rp 500,000 a month, according to the Indonesian Teachers Association (P2G).

Read also: Teacher hiring plan draws regional autonomy concerns

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The latest agreement for PPPK, however, left unanswered concerns of thousands of nonpermanent teachers, many of whom missed the government’s 2024 nationwide recruitment drive to absorb such workers into state apparatus through the PPPK scheme.