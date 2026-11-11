UGM seeks students as police deny campus raid 

Students from various universities in Yogyakarta stage a peaceful protest to voice their demands at the city's Kilometer Zero landmark on Nov. 10, 2026. (Antara/Andreas Fitri Atmoko)

Police have detained over a hundred people following a protest in Yogyakarta that turned violent on Tuesday night, prompting concerns over the whereabouts of students and allegations that officers pursued demonstrators into the campus of Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

P olice have detained over 100 people following a protest in Yogyakarta that turned violent on Tuesday night, prompting concerns over the whereabouts of students and allegations that officers pursued demonstrators into the campus of Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

UGM rector Ova Emilia said on Wednesday that the university was verifying reports of students detained during clashes near the Yogyakarta Legislative Council (DPRD) building and was coordinating with authorities to establish their whereabouts and condition.

The university would provide necessary assistance, including legal aid, to students detained by police, she said in an official statement.

Ova stressed that peaceful expression was a constitutional right and rejected all forms of violence against members of the academic community, both during demonstrations and security operations.

"Every security measure taken by law enforcement officers must comply with the law, uphold the principles of legality and proportionality and respect human rights," she said.

Yogyakarta Police acting public relations head, Adj. Sr. Comr. Novita Eka Sari, said officers had detained 154 people following unrest around the provincial legislature, Malioboro shopping district and Tugu monument.

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Police denied entering UGM's campus, saying their operation to disperse the crowd ended at the traffic circle outside the university.