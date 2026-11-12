Health Ministry considers banning vapes after MUI fatwa

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The Health Ministry is considering banning vape distribution in the aftermath of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) recently issuing a fatwa forbidding Muslims from using and selling vape products.
he Health Ministry is considering banning vape distribution, as the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) recently issued a fatwa forbidding Muslims from using and selling vape products.
The ministry said on Wednesday that it welcomed the Nov. 6 fatwa as a "reinforcement of efforts to protect the public” and that the ministry is seeking to strengthen controls on vapes.
“The ministry will continue to review and strengthen electronic cigarette control policies based on public health protection principles, including through plans to impose a total ban on the distribution of vapes,” Health Ministry spokesperson Aji Muhawarman told The Jakarta Post.
Aji however stopped short of revealing the details of the potential total ban on vape distribution or when it might take effect.
The potential shift lands in a regulatory environment where the state already possesses the legal tools to restrict vaping but has failed to apply them with the same rigor as conventional tobacco.
Government Regulation No. 28 of 2024 bans vape sales to anyone under 21 and mandates pictorial health warnings. In practice, enforcement at the retail level is weak and inconsistent.
Read also: BNN seeks tighter vape controls under narcotics bill amid drug concerns
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.