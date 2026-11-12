Prabowo visits Aceh amid tensions over deadly flag clash

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The kilometers-long national flag display came exactly a week after an Acehnese man was shot dead in a clash with soldiers in in Pidie regency on Nov. 4.
President Prabowo Subianto visited Aceh on Wednesday to oversee the unfurling of a 24-kilometer-long national flag, a display that came amid heightened tensions following a deadly clash last week over a flag linked to the province’s former separatist movement.
On his way to inaugurate the Baitul ‘Ala Mosque in Nagan Raya regency, Prabowo was greeted by more than 12,000 people lining the roadside and holding up a giant red-and-white flag, which stretched from the Cut Nyak Dhien airport to the mosque.
The event was intended to “strengthen the spirit of patriotism [and] nationalism” in commemoration of National Heroes Day on Nov. 10, according to a Cabinet Secretariat press release.
Speaking in front of the jade-clad mosque, Prabowo said he felt the “warmth” of the residents’ reception after seeing the massive flag display, whose length marked the regency’s 24th anniversary.
The President also addressed the government’s ongoing recovery efforts following last year’s deadly floods and landslides.
“We still remember our brothers and sisters who are affected by disasters everywhere, and we are working hard to recover everything,” he said.
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