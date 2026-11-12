Suspended Cilacap regent sentenced to five years for extortion

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Court proceedings and witness testimony showed that Syamsul sought to raise between Rp 500 million and Rp 700 million in March to provide holiday payments to members of the Cilacap Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda), which comprises the local police chief, military district commander and head of the district prosecutor's office.
he Semarang Corruption Court in Central Java has sentenced suspended Cilacap Regent Syamsul Auliya Rachman to five years in prison for extorting heads of the local government agencies to raise money for holiday bonuses to regional officials.
Presiding Judge Rosana Irawati said on Tuesday that Syamsul and suspended Cilacap Secretary Sadmoko Danardono had jointly orchestrated the extortion scheme.
"The defendant was found guilty of corruption committed jointly with others in violation of Article 12 of the Corruption Eradication Law and Article 55 of the Criminal Code," Rosana said.
Syamsul was also ordered to pay Rp 568 million (US$ 312,000) in restitution and a fine of Rp 250 million. He was further stripped of his right to hold public office for two years after completing his prison sentence.
Sadmoko was sentenced to four years in prison and fined Rp 200 million for his involvement in the scheme.
Syamsul's sentence was below the seven years sought by prosecutors from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), who had also requested a three-year ban on his holding public office.
Court proceedings and witness testimony showed that Syamsul sought to raise between Rp 500 million and Rp 700 million in March to provide holiday payments to members of the Cilacap Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda), which comprises the local police chief, military district commander and head of the district prosecutor's office.
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