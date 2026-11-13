Body of Riau migrant worker killed in S. Korea returned home

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Muhammad Taufiq was a government-to-government scheme migrant worker who was killed in South Korea on Nov. 2, 2026, when cleaning a paving block making machine.
he body of an Indonesian migrant worker killed in a workplace accident in South Korea was handed over to his family on Wednesday at Sultan Syarif Kasim II International Airport in Pekanbaru.
The Indonesian Embassy in Seoul coordinated the repatriation of Muhammad Taufiq, a native of Indragiri Hulu regency, whose body was flown home via Jakarta. The Riau Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP3MI) and the Indragiri Hulu regency administration helped bring it home.
Harold Hamonangan, head of the Riau BP3MI, received the body in the airport’s cargo area, along with representatives of the Indragiri Hulu regency administration and the heads of Batang Peranap district and Sungai Aur village.
Harold said Taufiq had worked in South Korea under the government-to-government (G2G) placement scheme and died on Nov. 2.
“The victim was crushed by a paving block machine while he was cleaning it at his workplace,” he said.
Based on the embassy’s report, the accident took place between 5:25 p.m. and 5:29 p.m. local time at Seyoung Company Ltd. that produces paving blocks in Chungcheongbuk-do province.
“The victim was cleaning the inner part of paving block making machine when he was killed,” he said.
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