The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Veep drama
BREAKING: Gibran hands resignation letter to Assembly

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Veep drama
BREAKING: Gibran hands resignation letter to Assembly

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

From catering business to vice presidency, Gibran ends his journey after diploma scandal

On Thursday, the 39-year-old's term in office ended after just two years as a scandal over his high school diploma proved to be the last nail in his political coffin.

Agencies
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 13, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (centre) walks away from the parliamentary complex in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2026. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (centre) walks away from the parliamentary complex in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2026. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

F

rom culinary entrepreneur to vice president, Gibran Rakabuming Raka has reinvented himself many times and is rarely far from controversy.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old's term in office ended after just two years as a scandal over his high school diploma proved to be the last nail in his political coffin.

Gibran is the eldest son of former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, the predecessor to incumbent President Prabowo Subianto.

As a young man, Gibran built a catering and wedding planning business, then in 2021 followed in his father's footsteps to become a mayor -- in the city of Surakarta, in Central Java province, where he was born on October 1, 1987.

He was widely accused of getting the post through nepotism, having no history of political involvement with any party.

"I've often been bullied and insulted, since way back. I've never reported any of it to the police," Gibran once told reporters.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The stoic, soft-spoken millennial found himself in the crosshairs once more when he was picked as Prabowo's running mate for the presidency in 2024.

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

Related Article

Climate change made Indonesian wildfires more severe, scientists say

From catering business to vice presidency, Gibran ends his journey after diploma scandal

The weakest link: How the US is testing Indonesia’s nonalignment

Gibran resigns

Veep drama

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

More in Indonesia

 View more
Indonesia's Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara reacts following a press conference at Bank Indonesia's headquarters in Jakarta, on Sept. 24, 2026.
Politics

Indonesia spends $9.5 billion on free meals program from January to October
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (centre) walks away from the parliamentary complex in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2026.
Politics

From catering business to vice presidency, Gibran ends his journey after diploma scandal
Stock illustration of human trafficking.
Archipelago

North Sumatra Police arrest four suspected of human trafficking to Malaysia

Highlight
Indonesia's Central Bank Governor Destry Damayanti (L) and Indonesia’s Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara gesture during a press conference following their meeting at Bank Indonesia's headquarters in Jakarta, on Sept. 24, 2026.
Economy

Government to maintain fuel subsidies despite rising expenditure

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet (from left to right) hold hands for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, in Cebu, Philippines, May 8, 2026.
Editorial

Apologize, then lead
President Prabowo Subianto (left) embraces Gibran Rakabuming Raka (centre), who served as vice president from 2024 to 2026, as House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad looks on following a press statement at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2026. Prabowo said he respected and supported Gibran's decision to resign as vice president.
Politics

Gibran resigns

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Dutch PM in crisis talks to prevent government collapse
Politics

Indonesia spends $9.5 billion on free meals program from January to October
Economy

Government to maintain fuel subsidies despite rising expenditure

Asia & Pacific

Climate change made Indonesian wildfires more severe, scientists say

Regulations

RI-Singapore discuss joint action on tax evasion, transfer pricing
Politics

From catering business to vice presidency, Gibran ends his journey after diploma scandal
Companies

Microsoft outage spills into Asia-Pacific business hours

Archipelago

North Sumatra Police arrest four suspected of human trafficking to Malaysia
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

From catering business to vice presidency, Gibran ends his journey after diploma scandal

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.