Listyo ordered wiretapping, acted as ‘end user’: Police

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National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto announced on Thursday that his predecessor Listyo Sigit Prabowo played a major role in the wiretapping scandal targeting President Prabowo Subianto, as investigators expand the case into an alleged treason attempt.
ational Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto announced on Thursday that his predecessor Listyo Sigit Prabowo was the ultimate recipient of the intercepted communications of President Prabowo Subianto, as investigators expanded the scope of the investigation into treason.
Suyudi described Listyo as the “end-user” of the intercepted communications of Prabowo and other prominent figures from surveillance Listyo had ordered from three other generals in the past year while he served as police chief.
According to Suyudi, Listyo ordered the three generals – Ahrie Sonta Nasution, Eko Hadi Santoso and Slamet Uliandi – to report the surveillance results back to him. Listyo was also allegedly responsible for selecting the surveillance targets, which included university students and activists. Meanwhile, Ahrie was accused of covering up the crimes by removing their log traces.
“Based on our investigation, [Listyo’s] major role was linked to his capacity [as police chief] when ordering [the unlawful surveillance]," Suyudi said in a meeting with House of Representatives’ Commission III overseeing law enforcement on Thursday morning.
Suyudi added that police investigators have now formally pursued treason charges against the four suspects, moving beyond the initial charges of unlawful wiretapping, interception and tampering of data and abuse of authority.
The police, however, still require more evidence in order to substantiate treason allegations.
“As things stand, the alleged conspiracy to overthrow the government is still being examined,” Suyudi said.
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