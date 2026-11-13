North Sumatra Police arrest four suspected of human trafficking to Malaysia

The suspects were arrested from two different cases in Deli Serdang and Asahan regencies, including an employee at Tanjung Balai penitentiary.

D etectives from the North Sumatra Police have arrested four people, including an employee from Tanjung Balai penitentiary, for arranging the illegal departures of migrant workers to Malaysia.

Women’s and Children’s Protection and Human Trafficking Criminal Investigation Directorate chief Sr. Comr. Kristinatara Wahyuningrum said the four people were arrested separately in different cases.

Initially detectives arrested two women, identified as S and ES, on Jl. Purwo in Deli Tua district, Deli Serdang regency, on Nov. 2 at about 10:30 a.m. Both women are being detained at the North Sumatra Police’s detention center.

Kristinatara said the case was unraveled thanks to a tip from the public on both suspects’ human trafficking activities. When she was arrested, S was bringing two illegal migrant workers from North Sumatra out of her home for their departure to Malaysia.

Both victims, identified as RA and NR, said that it was their first time working in Malaysia and that they were recruited by ES. Police then also detained ES.

“Suspect ES promised RA to work in Malaysia as caregiver at an elderly nursing home with a salary of 1,500 ringgit [US$367] per month,” Kristinatara told a press conference on Wednesday.

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“As for NR, she was told to work as a babysitter with a salary of 2,000 ringgit per month”