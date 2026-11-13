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Seven Gadjah Mada University students released from detention after demonstration

Yogyakarta Police released 154 of 157 detainees because they were not linked to any criminal actions.

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Fri, November 13, 2026

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Students and members of the Gadjah Mada University Workers' Union (SEJAGAD) stage a solidarity rally on Nov. 11 outside the university's Balairung building in Sleman, Yogyakarta. The rally was held in response to the reported police siege of the campus and the arrest of several students following a demonstration in Yogyakarta on Nov. 10. Students and members of the Gadjah Mada University Workers' Union (SEJAGAD) stage a solidarity rally on Nov. 11 outside the university's Balairung building in Sleman, Yogyakarta. The rally was held in response to the reported police siege of the campus and the arrest of several students following a demonstration in Yogyakarta on Nov. 10. (Antara/Andreas Fitri Atmoko)

S

even students from Gadjah Mada University were released by the police after being detained following a harsh crackdown after a rally on Tuesday to commemorate National Heroes Day, with the police accused of excessive force and arbitrary arrests.

The group consisted of six students from the Social and Political Sciences Faculty (FISIPOL) and one student from the Forestry Faculty, tribunnews.com reported. UGM also reported that a student from Philosophy Faculty is still being treated at hospital.

The FISIPOL students are identified as Cellonaya Mayorga Serenada, Bonifasius Alfanomega Destyan Martianswara, Muhammad Fathir Firdaus, Ayodhya Radityo P., Dionisius Gallan Widyatama, and Abel Mathew Nainggolan.

The Forestry Faculty student is identified as Abid Tripta Pratama and Philosophy Faculty is identified as Abraham Mote.

UGM Rector Ova Emilia said she, together with university and faculty leadership, visited Yogyakarta Police on Wednesday evening to talk about the students’ release.

“On Wednesday afternoon, after an event in Surabaya I and university and faculty leaders came to Yogyakarta Police to coordinate and work on releasing the detained students,” she told a press conference at the university, as quoted by tribunnews.com.

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“At 8 p.m., we received information that seven students had been released by the police.”

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