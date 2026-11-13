State spending on influencers slammed as wasteful

President Prabowo Subianto (second right) congratulates Raffi Ahmad (center) on Oct. 22, 2024, at the State Palace in Jakarta after his inauguration as the Presidential Envoy for Youth and Arts Workers Development. (Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

A total of Rp 14.7 billion (US$806,234) were paid by two ministries to PT RANS Animasi Indonesia, which was owned by celebrity-turned-government official Raffi Ahmad.

A recent graft watchdog's finding revealing billions of rupiah in state funds being spent on influencers to promote the government’s programs has sparked public outrage, with many slamming it as a waste of public money amid other pressing priorities.

In its finding published earlier this week, Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) cited data from the National Procurement Agency showing that two ministries had paid a total of Rp 14.7 billion (US$806,234) to PT RANS Animasi Indonesia owned by celebrity-turned-government official Raffi Ahmad.

The company is a subsidiary of media and entertainment giant PT RANS Entertainment, founded by Raffi and his wife, actress Nagita Slavina.

Together, Raffi and Nagita command one of the country’s largest online audiences, amassing over a hundred million followers across platforms such as Instagram and YouTube, where their video contents average millions of views.

In ICW’s findings, the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry paid a total of Rp 10.7 billion between 2025 and 2026 for “influencer engagement” services from Raffi’s company, including to promote the Red and White fishing village project in North Cemaga, Natuna regency, Riau Islands.

The fishing village is one of President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship programs, along with the free nutritious meal program and Red and White cooperatives.

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