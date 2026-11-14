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Two arrested in West Kalimantan over alleged bride trafficking to China

Police said both suspects were homemakers who had allegedly arranged four cross-border marriages. 

Deli Borneo (The Jakarta Post)
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Two women, identified only by their initials L, 42, and LKS, 36, are escorted by a police officer at West Kalimantan Police headquarters in Pontianak on Nov. 10, 2026. The two were arrested for allegedly trafficking Indonesian women through arranged marriages with men in China. Two women, identified only by their initials L, 42, and LKS, 36, are escorted by a police officer at West Kalimantan Police headquarters in Pontianak on Nov. 10, 2026. The two were arrested for allegedly trafficking Indonesian women through arranged marriages with men in China. (JP/Deli Borneo)

T

wo people have been arrested in West Kalimantan for allegedly operating a bride-trafficking scheme, recruiting Indonesian women for marriages to men in China.

West Kalimantan Police's Women and Children Protection and Anti-Human Trafficking Directorate chief, Sr. Comr. Rusdiani, said the two suspects, identified only as L, 42, and LKS, 36, were both homemakers who allegedly arranged four such marriages.

"Two women were successfully sent to China and married, while attempts to send two others were thwarted," Rusdiani said earlier this week, as quoted by Detik.com.

She said the case came to light on Oct. 21 after police received information from local residents. An ensuing investigation led officers to a 19-year-old woman who was preparing to leave West Kalimantan for China to marry a prospective husband.

Police intercepted her at Supadio International Airport in Kubu Raya regency on Oct. 22, preventing her departure.

Read also: North Sumatra Police arrest four suspected of human trafficking to Malaysia

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Investigators later identified L and LKS as the alleged intermediaries between the woman and her prospective husband in China. She had been recruited as a replacement for another prospective bride whose departure was previously stopped by immigration officers at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

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