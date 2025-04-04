TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Royalty hike plan backfires on sluggish mining sector

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, April 4, 2025 Published on Apr. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-04-03T22:03:30+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Royalty hike plan backfires on sluggish mining sector Unlicensed miners work on April 29, 202, in a tin mining area in Toboali, on the southern shores of the island of Bangka, Bangka Belitung. Miners who continue working on land have to deploy expensive heavy machinery to dig deeper for tin ore as reserves dwindle. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

T

he Indonesian government’s plan to increase royalties on 12 mining commodities, including nickel, copper, gold and coal, has sparked protests from industry players. This policy, introduced during a challenging period for the mining sector, has raised concerns about its potential to discourage investment and reduce overall tax revenue. The mining industry is already struggling with regulatory mandates and fluctuating commodity prices, making the royalty hike an additional burden that could contradict the government’s goal of boosting critical mineral downstream industries.

The proposed revision affects two key regulations: Government Regulation (PP) Number 26/2022 on non-tax state revenue (PNBP) in the Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry and Government Regulation (PP) Number 15/2022 on coal mining royalties. The government previously raised the maximum coal mining royalty from 7 percent to 13.5 percent of the selling price per tonne, using a progressive structure based on Indonesia’s coal reference price (HBA). In 2023, high commodity prices contributed to a 16.56 percent increase in non-tax revenue (PNBP) from coal and minerals, reaching Rp 129.1 trillion (US$7.8 billion). However, declining commodity prices have since caused government revenue from the mining sector to fall.

At the beginning of 2023, Indonesia’s coal reference price peaked at $305.20 per tonne, but by March 2024, it had dropped to $109.77 per tonne, its lowest level in recent years. With coal prices remaining low in 2024, non-tax revenue from coal and minerals declined by 16.2 percent. As commodity prices continued to stagnate into 2025, government revenue from the mining sector contracted further. By February 2025, non-oil and gas non-tax revenue (PNBP) had fallen by 7.2 percent year-on-year, primarily due to lower coal prices and production.

The mining sector’s contraction has had a severe impact on overall state revenue. In January 2025, state revenue dropped sharply by 28 percent compared with the same month in the previous year, falling from Rp 219.31 trillion to Rp157.32 trillion. With a limited fiscal space and a budget deficit of 2.53 percent, the government is seeking ways to increase tax revenue, particularly from the mining sector, which continues to contract. The planned royalty hike is a key part of this effort.

Industry stakeholders, however, argue that higher royalties will exacerbate existing challenges, given the current low commodity prices and rising operational costs. Unlike the previous royalty hike in 2022, which was implemented when commodity prices were high, the current proposal comes at a time when prices remain depressed. For example, the government’s mineral benchmark price (HMA) for nickel fell from $35,995 per dry metric tonne (dmt) in February 2022 to $15,822 per dmt in December 2024. Similar declines have been observed in other critical minerals such as cobalt, tin, zinc and aluminum. Consequently, metal ore mining growth plummeted to minus 8 percent in Q4 2024 after peaking at 34.36 percent in Q2 2024.

Adding to the mining industry’s woes are other regulatory measures, such as the mandatory biodiesel program, which has increased operational costs, and the VAT hike to 12 percent for non-essential goods, which has made mining equipment more expensive. Additionally, a recent mandate requiring natural resource exporters to retain their export receipts (DHE) onshore for a year has led to liquidity constraints and reduced financial flexibility.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The proposed royalty increase could also deter investment, particularly in critical mineral mining, potentially harming Indonesia’s global competitiveness. Under the new scheme, nickel mining royalties will range from 14 percent to 19 percent, depending on the government’s mineral benchmark price (HMA). By contrast, nickel mining royalties in Australia range from 5 percent to 7.5 percent for ore and 2 percent to 5 percent for processed products, while the Philippines imposes a lower royalty of 5 percent to 7 percent for ore and 2 percent for processed products. Such discrepancies could undermine Indonesia’s efforts to develop its nickel downstream industry, a key government priority.

Popular

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting
Southeast Asia nations, hit particularly hard by US tariffs, prep for talks with Trump

Southeast Asia nations, hit particularly hard by US tariffs, prep for talks with Trump
Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Related Articles

Analysis: Freeport copper ore export permit against downstream policy.

Analysis: Greater Jakarta floods and a never-ending cycle of false promises

Analysis: PDI-P still wavering ahead of congress

Analysis: TNI Law revision, a wasted chance to boost military professionalism

Analysis: 70,000 Red-White village cooperatives may overlap with BUMDes

Related Article

Analysis: Freeport copper ore export permit against downstream policy.

Analysis: Greater Jakarta floods and a never-ending cycle of false promises

Analysis: PDI-P still wavering ahead of congress

Analysis: TNI Law revision, a wasted chance to boost military professionalism

Analysis: 70,000 Red-White village cooperatives may overlap with BUMDes

Popular

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting
Southeast Asia nations, hit particularly hard by US tariffs, prep for talks with Trump

Southeast Asia nations, hit particularly hard by US tariffs, prep for talks with Trump
Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order after delivering remarks on reciprocal tariffs on April 2, 2025, during an event in the Rose Garden titled “Make America Wealthy Again” at the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

New modeling reveals full impact of Trump’s’ tariffs, with the US hit hardest
Technicians inspect rooftop solar panels on Aug. 2, 2023, at Claro Hotel Makassar in the South Sulawesi provincial capital.
Academia

Building a sustainable future: Asia’s path in a transforming world
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's frigate JS Kumano docks at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta on May 9, 2023. The Mogami-class frigate was on a deployment to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to strengthen cooperation and exercise with navies in those countries.
Academia

Japan and ASEAN: Moving beyond symbolism to real strategic depth

Highlight
Coming soon?: A sales assistant checks on Apple iPhone products put on display at a shop in a mall in South Jakarta, in this file photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024. In the background, the caption on an ad for the new Apple iPhone 16 reads, “Coming soon”. Apple has pledged to invest US$1 billion to lift a ban on the sale of its flagship iPhone 16 in Indonesia, which was precipitated by the company’s failure to fulfill local content rules.
Economy

Indonesian business groups urge talks with US on tariffs
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Editorial

Communication breakdown
Members of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) prepare to exhibit their equipment before attending the departure ceremony for Indonesia's humanitarian aid mission to Myanmar following the earthquake at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta on April 3, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia sends more aid, rescuers to Myanmar

The Latest

 View more
Politics

PDI-P to announce new secretary-general in upcoming congress
Politics

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani visits Jokowi during Idul Fitri
Markets

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect
Regulations

Indonesia sees slight dip in tax compliance amid extended holidays
Asia & Pacific

Protest as quake-hit Myanmar junta chief joins Bangkok summit
Asia & Pacific

South Korea's Yoon removed from office over martial law, election looms
Politics

Setya Novanto among 150,000 convicts granted Nyepi, Idul Fitri remissions
Academia

New modeling reveals full impact of Trump’s’ tariffs, with the US hit hardest
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Royalty hike plan backfires on sluggish mining sector

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.