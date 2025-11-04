TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Donald Trump's pivot from Asia

Trump spent much of the last week of October in Asia but failed to create enduring structures in the economic sphere or put to rest increasing doubts about the United States’ strategic commitment to the region.

Richard Haass (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/New York, the United States
Tue, November 4, 2025 Published on Nov. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-11-03T13:40:37+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
United States President Donald Trump ('left') talks to China's President Xi Jinping as they shake hands after their talks on Oct. 30, 2025, at the Gimhae Air Base in Busan, South Korea. Trump and Xi had their first face-to-face meeting in six years, seeking a truce to end a trade war that has roiled the world economy. United States President Donald Trump ('left') talks to China's President Xi Jinping as they shake hands after their talks on Oct. 30, 2025, at the Gimhae Air Base in Busan, South Korea. Trump and Xi had their first face-to-face meeting in six years, seeking a truce to end a trade war that has roiled the world economy. (AFP/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)

U

nited States President Donald Trump spent much of the last week of October in Asia. He managed to bring about ceasefires on several fronts of a trade war largely of his own making, after imposing tariffs on friends and foes alike. What he has not done, though, has been to create enduring structures in the economic sphere or put to rest increasing doubts about the US' strategic commitment to the region.

To be sure, there were some valuable accomplishments. Trump’s meetings in Japan, arguably the most important US ally nowadays by virtue of its economic and military heft and its critical role in balancing a stronger and more assertive China, went as well as or better than anyone could have hoped. A hallmark of the Trump administration’s foreign policy is to be tough on friends and allies, but Trump and Japan’s first-ever female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, got off to an excellent start.

It helped that Takaichi was closely associated with former prime minister Shinzo Abe, the foreign leader who built the closest relationship with Trump during his first term as president. It also helped that Japan is spending more on defense and is offering to substantially increase its investment in the US.

The US and South Korea also managed to put their economic relationship on a better footing. Clearly, US allies in Asia as in Europe have gotten better at managing the often-difficult diplomatic dance with Trump. Flattery, gifts and fanfare, packaged with increases in defense spending and investment in the US, can make for a successful visit.  

The positive tone of these meetings made for a strong backdrop to the bilateral session between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting produced something of a truce in the US-China trade war but did not resolve the underlying economic frictions or address the growing geopolitical tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

China will resume some modest purchases of US soybeans, has promised to rein in exports of chemicals used to make fentanyl, and will postpone restrictions on rare earth mineral exports for one year.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The US, for its part, will reduce overall tariffs on Chinese goods from 57 percent to 47 percent. A deal on the social media app TikTok appears close to being finalized. New export controls limiting what advanced US technology can go to China seem to have been put on hold.

Popular

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

Related Articles

Donald Trump's pivot from Asia

Prabowo’s APEC charm

Safeguarding autonomy in AI systems

Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook

How international crises help authoritarians

Related Article

Donald Trump's pivot from Asia

Prabowo’s APEC charm

Safeguarding autonomy in AI systems

Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook

How international crises help authoritarians

Popular

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump gestures as he prepares to alight from Air Force One upon arrival at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Oct. 27, 2025.
Academia

Trump’s gas gambit hurts allies and the planet
Port workers protest during a hunger strike in front of the Chittagong Press Club in Chattogram, Bangladesh, on Nov. 1, 2025. The port workers were protesting the interim Bangladesh government's decision to lease operating licenses at Chattogram (formerly known as Chittagong) Port to a foreign company.
Academia

Bangladesh’s grand politics, who is really directing the show?
A vehicle rides past stacks of cargo containers on July 7 at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta.
Academia

Trade must serve people, not just markets

Highlight
Activists stage a solidarity rally for Tempo magazine in front of the South Jakarta District Court on Monday, November 3, 2025 where a lawsuit filed by the Agriculture Ministry against Tempo enters its 10th session.
Politics

Agriculture Ministry lawsuit threatens press freedom
Asian duo: President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung on Friday, October 31, 2025, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.
Editorial

Prabowo’s APEC charm
Fragile situation: A vendor places eggs at Tebet Barat Market in South Jakarta on Tuesday. Statistics Indonesia reported inflation of 1.68 percent for 2020, the lowest rate in six years, due to lower consumer spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Economy

Egg, chicken demand drives food inflation to two-year high

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh scraps plan to hire music teachers after Islamist anger
Economy

Reforming fiscal base: The road to a 15% tax ratio
People

Actor Jonathan Bailey named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine
Sports

Indonesia, IOC find ‘common ground’ over visa dispute for Israeli gymnasts
Academia

Trump’s gas gambit hurts allies and the planet
Regulations

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Table Setting

Privy’s pasta night: A love letter to carbs
Americas

New Yorkers expected to pick leftist Zohran Mamdani

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Donald Trump's pivot from Asia

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.